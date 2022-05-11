Athletic Footwear Market Analysis 2021 by Top Companies, Business Growth, Key Applications, Demand, Size, Type, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2030

United State- Athletic footwear refers to footwear that are designed for sporting and other outdoor activities. Moreover, they are increasingly being used as casual and fashion footwear by people of all ages. The market offers a variety of footwear in different colors, designs and at different price points, to cater to the varying needs and purchasing power of consumers. The athletic footwear market is highly competitive with players making huge investments in marketing and brand building, to differentiate themselves and attract more number of players. There are numerous small players that offer stiff competition to the global athletic footwear giants, primarily in developing markets.

Large population size coupled with rising disposable income and the increasing health and fitness awareness are amongst the major factors boosting the demand for high-end athletic footwear in developing markets. Increasing sales through online channel, innovative product launches and attractive marketing and promotional strategies followed by the companies are other factors that have fuelled the overall growth of the athletic footwear market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Athletic Footwear Market.

Increasing environmental concerns and rising prices of raw materials have emerged as the major challenges for the players operating in the market. However, the market is anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities owing to changing consumer lifestyles and increasing penetration of online retailing.

The global athletic footwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, users and geography. By product type, the global athletic footwear market is further categorized into four sub segments which include sports shoes, running and walking shoes, hiking and backpacking shoes and aerobic and gym wear shoes. By user, the market is segmented as men, women and kids. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asics and Puma are popular athletic footwear brands in Europe while, in North America, Skechers, New Balance and VF Corporation have a stronger presence.

Companies profiled in the report include Asics Corporation, Adidas AG, Puma SE, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., FILA, Inc., New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., K-Swiss and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Among the aforementioned companies, Adidas and Nike have a large number of retail outlets, a strong distribution channel and a large consumer base worldwide, making them the leading companies in the global athletic footwear market.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and future market trends in the world athletic footwear market to identify the potential investment pockets.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts from 2016 to 2022 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market.

Porters Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of the various stakeholders involved in the value chain.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Sports shoes

Tennis Shoes

Soccer Shoes

Basketball Shoes

Cricket Shoes

Others

Running & walking shoes

Hiking & backpacking shoes

Aerobic & gym wear shoes

MARKET, BY USER

Men

Women

Kids

MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Asics Corporation

Adidas AG

Puma SE

VF Corporation,

Nike, Inc.

FILA, Inc.

New Balance, Inc.

Skechers, Inc.

K-Swiss, Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.]

