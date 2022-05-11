Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [RISING TODAY] Size, Share, Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size study, By Product (NGS Consumables, Sequencing Services, Presequencing Products & Services, NGS Platforms, Bioinformatics, Services for NGS Platforms), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, ION Semiconductor Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Other Technologies), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), By End-User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is valued approximately USD 8.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is a big parallel sequencing technology that offers rapidity, scalability, and ultra-high throughput. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is also known as second-generation sequencing or massively parallel sequencing. This technology is utilized to determine the order of nucleotides in targeted regions of RNA or DNA or whole genomes. The growing incidence of cancer and rising applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research, developments in NGS platforms, and reducing the price of genome sequencing are the major factors that may augment the market growth across the globe. For instance, in August 2020, Quest Diagnostics launched the company’s novel Automated NGS Engine to power AncestryHealth that is a consumer genetics offering by Ancestry.

The platform presents a genetic screening of breast cancer, colon cancer, blood disorders, and heart diseases. In addition, improvement of regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, coupled with the increasing investment by the chief market players for widening product portfolio will further surge the global market demand. However, the interpretation of complex data from NGS platforms and the emergence of alternative technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, government & private support for large-scale sequencing and integration of big data in NGS data analysis is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing applications of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, tied with the development and launch of novel products by key companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of favorable government policies, as well as the growing presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Psomagen, Inc.

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

BGI Group

Agilent Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

NGS Consumables

Sequencing Services

Presequencing Products & Services

NGS Platforms

Bioinformatics

Services for NGS Platforms

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

By End-User:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Psomagen, Inc.

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

BGI Group

Agilent Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/