Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [RISING TODAY] Size, Share, Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size study, By Product (NGS Consumables, Sequencing Services, Presequencing Products & Services, NGS Platforms, Bioinformatics, Services for NGS Platforms), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, ION Semiconductor Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Other Technologies), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), By End-User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is valued approximately USD 8.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is a big parallel sequencing technology that offers rapidity, scalability, and ultra-high throughput. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is also known as second-generation sequencing or massively parallel sequencing. This technology is utilized to determine the order of nucleotides in targeted regions of RNA or DNA or whole genomes. The growing incidence of cancer and rising applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research, developments in NGS platforms, and reducing the price of genome sequencing are the major factors that may augment the market growth across the globe. For instance, in August 2020, Quest Diagnostics launched the company’s novel Automated NGS Engine to power AncestryHealth that is a consumer genetics offering by Ancestry.
The platform presents a genetic screening of breast cancer, colon cancer, blood disorders, and heart diseases. In addition, improvement of regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, coupled with the increasing investment by the chief market players for widening product portfolio will further surge the global market demand. However, the interpretation of complex data from NGS platforms and the emergence of alternative technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, government & private support for large-scale sequencing and integration of big data in NGS data analysis is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing applications of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, tied with the development and launch of novel products by key companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of favorable government policies, as well as the growing presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037
Major market players included in this report are:
Psomagen, Inc.
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
BGI Group
Agilent Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
QIAGEN
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
NGS Consumables
Sequencing Services
Presequencing Products & Services
NGS Platforms
Bioinformatics
Services for NGS Platforms
By Technology:
Sequencing by Synthesis
ION Semiconductor Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
Other Technologies
By Application:
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery
Agricultural & Animal Research
Other Applications
By End-User:
Academic Institutes & Research Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Clinics
Other End Users
Directly Purchase the Complete Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Psomagen, Inc.
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
BGI Group
Agilent Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
QIAGEN
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/