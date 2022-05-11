Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market Insights by Industry Demand, New Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application, Forecast 2021 – 2030

United State- Personal care and cosmetics are mixtures of chemical compounds or organic ingredients, used to enhance the overall appearance or are used for personal hygiene. Organic personal care and cosmetic products mainly comprise plant ingredients and do not contain chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts and petrochemicals, which are potentially harmful to an individuals health. Increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness are prime factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, operating players in the market have been putting numerous efforts into launching several products in the market, thereby supplementing the market growth.

Stringent government regulations especially in developed countries have enforced the companies operating in personal care and cosmetics market to introduce organic products over chemical products. As a result, operating companies have developed organic personal care and cosmetics products, thereby increasing overall consumption of organic personal care and cosmetics in the recent past. Increasing consciousness about personal appearance and overall health awareness contribute to the growth of organic personal care and cosmetics industry.

Moreover, increasing disposable income coupled with improved standards of living drive the adoption of personal care and organic cosmetics products. However, brief shelf life of organic personal care and cosmetics and availability of advanced beauty treatments are restricting the growth of the market. Government support and regulation would offer several growth opportunities to the operating players operating in the market.

Organic personal care and cosmetics products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. The product type segment is further classified as skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup cosmetics and others (deodorants, feminine hygiene products and hand hygiene). Among all types, the skin care segment dominated the market in 2015. Retail sales and online sales are two broad classifications based on distribution channel. Retail channel was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. However, online channel would grow rapidly during the forecast period. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The prominent players analyzed in this report include L’Occitane en Provence, LOral International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bee, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of world organic personal care and cosmetics products market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of current market trends and future estimations for 20152022 are provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Makeup Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sale

Online Sale

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

L’Occitane en Provence

LOral International

Arbonne International, LLC

Burt’s Bee

Este Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway Corporation

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Yves Rocher

Weleda

Aubrey Organics

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

