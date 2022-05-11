Recombinant Proteins Market [HOW TO GAIN] Size, Share, Demand, Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

Global Recombinant Proteins Market Size study, By Product (Antibodies, Hormones, Growth Factors, Enzyme, Cytokines, Others), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Biopharmaceutical Production, Biotechnology Research, Academic Research Studies, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Recombinant Proteins Market is valued approximately USD 910 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Recombinant proteins are the new amalgamation of genes that are primarily used to generate DNA. Recombinant DNA technology helps in the production of wild-type and modified human, mammalian proteins in bulk quantities. Recombinant protein formation needs a special method known as recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology. This protein is used for the development of new therapies for severe chronic diseases like cancer and other rare diseases. The increasing government funding and rising investment for R&D activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and increasing incidences of chronic & infectious diseases are the primary factors that may augment the market demand across the globe.

In addition, rising inclination toward biologics and biosimilars, technological developments in recombinant products, coupled with the increasing collaborations of the industry-academia are further chief driving factors for the market growth in the approaching years. For instance, in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. collaborated with the Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory (BATL) of Northeastern University. The aim of this collaboration is to develop analytical capabilities and to introduce novel innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry especially in applications like monoclonal antibodies, personalized medicine, and gene & cell therapies. Similarly, in 2020, Bio-Techne Corporation partnered with Elpiscience BioPharma with the objective of advancing anticancer therapeutics. This allows Elpiscience to access over Bio-Techne’s antibodies portfolio for developing the company’s preclinical, clinical, and commercial biopharmaceuticals. However, expensive and time-consuming production processes and safety concerns associated with recombinant proteins impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus on personalized medicine and protein therapeutics and increasing expenditure on research and development activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Recombinant Proteins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of favorable government funding and the increasing presence of major companies across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of chronic & infectious diseases, as well as increasing spending on the R&D activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Recombinant Proteins Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Sino Biological Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

BPS Bioscience, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc

RayBiotech Inc

Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

United States Biological

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Antibodies

Hormones

Growth Factors

Enzyme

Cytokines

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Biotechnology Research

Academic Research Studies

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Recombinant Proteins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

