Single-use Assemblies Market [SHARE] Size, Demand, Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030

Global Single-use Assemblies Market Size study, By Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies, Other), By Solution (Standard Solutions, Customized Solutions), By Application (Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish Applications, Other), By End-User (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Single-use Assemblies Market is valued approximately USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Single-use assemblies are mainly adopted by the biopharmaceutical and bioprocessing sector. It encompasses products such as manifold assemblies, single use bioprocess containers and bags, single use bioreactors, and single use mixers. The growth of biologics, rising application and low risk of cross-contamination procedure, increasing investment in the biopharmaceutical R&D activities, coupled with the introduction of the new drugs are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the Congressional Budget Office, the pharmaceutical industry spent around USD 83 billion on research and development in 2019.

Accordingly, the adoption of single-use assemblies instead of traditional processes, as well asrising number of biopharmaceutical R&D activities is stimulating the market demand. However, various issues associated with the extractable & leachable impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of single-use assemblies over traditional processes is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Single-use Assemblies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising production of biosimilars and biologics and exponential growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, as well as increasing life science research activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Single-use Assemblies Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Meissner Filtration Products

Newage Industries

Antylia Scientific

Corning Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bag Assemblies

Filtration Assemblies

Bottle Assemblies

Mixing System Assemblies

Other

By Solution:

Standard Solutions

Customized Solutions

By Application:

Filtration

Cell Culture & Mixing

Storage

Sampling

Fill-finish Applications

Other

By End-User:

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Single-use Assemblies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

