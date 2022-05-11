Refrigerated Display Cases Market Analysis 2021 Industry Size, Key Vendors, Application, Trends, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation, Outlook To 2030  

United State– Refrigerated display cases are cabinets with glass surfaces for items, which require cooling or preservation. The cases are ideal for products requiring a regulated temperature to maintain the freshness. These are mostly used in retail stores and food & refreshment industry, for example, general stores/hypermarkets, supermarkets, eateries and hotels and non-routine outlets. RDCs help to attract customers through an attractive visual display of food and drink products. Moreover, expanding retail network and business sector for ready to eat and prepared food items, has fueled the demand for RDC’s in the global market.

Increasing demand for energy efficient refrigerated cases from commercial food service sector, has created the need for continuous research and development in RDC technologies. Increasing regulatory compliances and rising concerns for food safety majorly drive the growth of this market.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Refrigerated Display Cases Market.

Low awareness and limited adoption in less developed regions and growing environmental concerns are some factors impeding the market growth. With technological advancements, leading market players are developing energy efficient RDCs in different types and designs to cater to the increasing demands of commercial food industry.

Product launches and acquisitions are identified as prominent strategies adopted by the companies operating in this market. For instance, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, introduced products with RPM-regulated compressor technology and energy saving fan that provides maximum energy efficiency. These products are positioned especially for supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, in July 2015, Epta Spa announced the acquisition of Knudsen Koling Denmark, a Danish RDC manufacturing company. Together, these companies would collaborate on CO2 and natural refrigerant based RDCs.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design and geography. The product type segment includes plug-in and remote RDCs. Plug-in RDCs dominate the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. The product design segment includes vertical, horizontal and hybrid/semi-vertical RDCs.

The segment of Vertical RDCs accounted for maximum revenue share, in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Based on geography, the Refrigerated Display Case market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in RDC market during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning economic growth.

The leading players profiled in this report are Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited.

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Product Design and Geography.

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Product Type

Plug in Refrigerated Display Cases

Remote Refrigerated Display Cases

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Product Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid/Semi-Vertical

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

Lennox International

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Hussman Corporation

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Epta S.p.a Refrigeration

Frigoglass S.A.I.C

Hoshizaki International

ISA Italy S.r.l

Verco Limited

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

● What is the worldwide (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) deals esteem, creation esteem, utilization worth, import and commodity of Market?

● Who are the worldwide key makers of the Market Industry? How is what is happening (limit, creation, deals, value, cost, gross, and income)?

● How the opposition goes later on connected with Market?

● Which is the most driving country on the planet?

● What is the Market open doors and dangers looked by the merchants in the worldwide Market Industry?

● Which application/end-client or item type might look for steady development possibilities? What is the portion of the overall industry of each sort and application?

● What cantered approach and imperatives are holding the Market?

● What are the various deals, advertising, and dissemination directing in the overall business?

● What are the upstream unrefined substances and assembling hardware of Market alongside the assembling system of Acetonitrile?

● What are the key market patterns affecting the development of the Market?

● Monetary effect on the Market business and advancement pattern of the Market business.

● What is the market potential open doors, market hazard, and market outline of the Market?

● What are the key drivers, restrictions, open doors, and difficulties of the Market, and what they are supposed to mean for the market?

● What is the Market size at the provincial and nation level?

● How would you track down your ideal interest group?

