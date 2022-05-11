Stem Cell Therapy Market [PROFIT] Size, Share, Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size study, By Cell Source (Adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), Bone marrow-derived MSCs, Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, Other Cell Sources), By Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), By Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds & Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Surgeries, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 160.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Stem cells are cells with the ability to grow into various different forms of cells in both animal and human bodies. These cells are majorly served as a repair system for the body and are often used in medicine and surgery. Stem cell therapy is also commonly called centerpiece therapy or regenerative medicine. Regenerative medications have the potential to revive cells and replace those that have been damaged or died. This cell therapy is used to treat a variety of chronic conditions, involves blood and cancer disorders. The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, availability of funding for stem cell research, increasing number of approvals for cell therapy production facilities, coupled with the rising clinical trials for stem cell based-therapies are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, in September 2020, Stemedica Cell Technologies get investigational new drug (IND) approval by the US FDA for the its intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for curing moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, increasing initiatives by the public and private organizations to spread awareness and development in medical technology, along with rising government investments in healthcare facilities are further factors, which, in turn, surge the global market demand. However, the high cost of cell-based research and ethical concerns associated with the embryonic stem cells impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing demand for cell & gene therapies and the emergence of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as an alternative to Embryonic stem cells (ESCs) are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Stem Cell Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of clinical trials and growing public-private funding and research grants for evolving safe & effective stem cell therapy products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing government support, growing investment in the healthcare sector, as well an escalating patient pool, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stem Cell Therapy Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MEDIPOST

Anterogen

Regrow Biosciences

Stempeutics Research

CORESTEM

PHARMICELL

NuVasive

RTI Surgical

AlloSource

JCR Pharmaceuticals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cell Source

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mscs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells),

Bone Marrow-Derived Mscs,

Placental/Umbilical Cord-Derived Mscs, And

Other Cell Sources

By Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

By Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries,

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries,

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders,

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

