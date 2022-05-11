Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis 2021 Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2030

United State- An adhesive is a chemical mixture that joins two surfaces together to frame a single unit, whereas a sealant is a semi-solid material which is used for prevention of fluid leakage. Adhesives & sealants are formulated with similar chemicals and technologies, and are used in a related range of applications. Although they are considered as a single industry, their performance is distinct across end applications. Regulatory bodies have different specifications and test methods for each of them. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength, which makes the material preferable for holding- and bonding-related applications. On the other hand, sealants fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates.

They are generally lower in strength than adhesives, but have better flexibility. The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach $66,876 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Adhesives and Sealants Market.

The adhesives & sealants market is driven by multiple factors such as the growing demand for lightweight products, rapid infrastructure development, and commercial renovation activities. The automotive industry is gradually replacing welding activities of engine parts assembly with adhesives & sealants products to reduce the vehicle weight, which in turn increases fuel efficiency. Glass building constructions, especially for commercial space, are growing at a faster pace globally; large glass sheets installed in these giant structures require considerable amount of sealants in the panel to make the structure weathertight. In addition to the growth aspect, there are some challenges the industry has to overcome, such as availability and volatile cost of raw material for the manufacture of adhesive & sealant products.

The global adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of various parameters such as adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. Based on adhesive type, the market is classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and Others, where others include reactive adhesives & formaldehyde adhesives. Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, polysulfide, latex, and silyl modified polymer-based sealants are considered under the sealant type segmentation, where each type is further classified to give an elaborative idea on the market. Water-based adhesives dominate the overall adhesives market, whereas the sealants market is dominated by silicone-based sealants, in 2015. Adhesives & sealants have a wide range of applications such as from paperboard & packaging, building & construction, woodworking & joinery, transportation, footwear & leather, medical, and others. Paperboard & packaging and building & construction are the major applications for adhesives & sealants, which together contributed more than half of the total revenue in 2015.

The adhesives & sealants market, with its demand in end applications, has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years, and this growth is estimated to increase in the coming years. Top players in the market are investing huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products, which helps to meet current demand. Some of the major players in the adhesive & sealant market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Corporation (U.S.), and Bostik SA (France).

Geographically, the global adhesives & sealants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the market, with a revenue share of one-third in 2015, followed by Europe and North-America, each occupying a one-fourth revenue share.

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global adhesives & sealants market and future estimations from 2015 to 2022, including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends, and market intelligence.

The factors that drive and impede the growth of the global market are comprehensively analyzed in this study.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain traction in the market.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on type, application, and region.

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography.

WORLD ADHESIVES MARKET, BY TYPE

Water-Based Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Acryl Emulsion

Others

Solvent-Based Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate

Resins

Rubber

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Rubber

Others

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Acryl

Rubber

Others

Others (Reactive Adhesives, Formaldehyde Adhesives)

WORLD SEALANTS MARKET, BY TYPE

Acrylic Sealant

Silicone Sealant

Polyurethane Sealant

Butyl Sealant

Others (Polysulfide, Latex, and Silyl Modified Polymers)

WORLD ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

Paperboard & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking & Joinery

Transportation

Footwear & Leather

Medical

Others (Assembly Operations, Decorative Films)

WORLD ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Africa

Middle East

Others

