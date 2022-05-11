Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market [FACTORS] 2021 In-depth Assessment, Size, Share, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Size study, by Material Type (Carbon-Carbon Carbon-Composite) by Aircraft Type (General aviation, Military aircraft) by Fit Type (First Fit, Retro Fit) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Carbon brake discs carry out the most crucial functions of the brake system, which is friction. Carbon brake discs enable the aircraft to completely stop moving while the plane is taking off and landing, this makes the discs key components in the brake system. Carbon brake material can easily bear high temperature and also have high thermal conductivity. Growing air passenger & freight traffic in post covid era and rising demand for lightweight aircraft components are key drivers for the growth of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market. For instance, according to Global database management company Statista- in the year 2020, Global airfreight traffic estimated at 56.1 million metric tons and by the year 2020 this number is estimated to reach to 69.3 million metric tons.

Also, as per The International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Air Cargo Market Analysis for Sept 2021- Global Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) increased by 9.1% in September 2021 from the same month in the year 2019. Airlines based in Asia Pacific saw their international CTKs grows by 7.9% in October 2021 from the same month in 2019. Also, with the increasing demand for aircraft and surging aviation infrastructure in emerging economies., the adoption & demand for Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of alternative products, high cost of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing aviation infrastructure in the emerging countries of the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Messier Bugatti

UTC Aerospace Systems,

Meggitt Airplane Braking Systems,

Honeywell,

Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology,

Xi’an Chaoma Technology,

Hunan Boyun New Materials,

Beijing Baimtec Material,

Lantai Aviation Equipment

Luhang Carbon Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Carbon-Carbon

Carbon-Composite

By Aircraft Type:

General Aviation

Military Aircraft

By Fit Type:

First Fit,

Retro Fit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

