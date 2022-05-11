Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis Forecast 2021-2030 Industry Demand, Sales, Growth Rate, Key Application, Trends

United State- Wide variety of chemical and natural ingredient based mosquito repellents are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito repellents include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate. Moreover, natural substances such as Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender, Cinnamon Oil, Soybean Oil and others are used in herbal repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients based mosquito repellents is increasing to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies and others.

The world mosquito repellent market is expected to register notable growth in the near future attributed to rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products causes ill effects on health, which is likely to restrain the growth of this market.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Mosquito Repellent Market .

The report segments the world mosquito repellent market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer and other products. According to the channels of distribution, the market is classified into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online distribution channel. Geographic breakdown of the market includes North America (US, Canada & Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India & Rest of APAC), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa & Rest of LAMEA).

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Godrej Household Products Ltd., SC Johnson& Sons Inc., Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health and PIC Corporation are also provided in this report.

Players operating in the market have introduced innovative mosquito repellants to strengthen their foothold. For instance, Dabur introduced a mosquito repellent wristband in 2014, under its Odomos brand, which is worn on the wrist to repel mosquitoes.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world mosquito repellent market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India & Rest of APAC), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa & Rest of LAMEA)

Analysis of value chain is conducted for better understanding of the role of intermediaries.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of the leading companies for current strategy formulation.

MOSQUITO REPELLENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Spray

Coil

Cream & Oil

Mat

Vaporizer

Other products

By Channels of Distribution

Large retail stores

Small retail stores

Specialty stores

Online

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Western Europe

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report-

KEY PLAYERS

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Godrej Household Products Ltd.

SC Johnson & Sons Inc.

Dabur International

Jyothi Laboratories

Enesis Group

Coghlans Ltd.

Quantum Health

PIC Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

