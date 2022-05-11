Europe Baby Monitor Market 2021 Industry Key Strategies, Size, Growth, Share, Application, Segmentation, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2030

Baby monitor is an electronic baby caring device. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter, receiver and a microphone and transmits baby’s sounds to the parent/attendant, by means of radio waves. Video monitors consist of video camera and enable transmission of real time video along with sound, to the receiver (equipped with a screen). Apart from video and sound transmission, advanced video monitors offer features such as talk-back, temperature sensing, heart rate monitoring and many others.

Major factors that drive the Europe baby monitor market include rising number of employed parents, high spending on baby care and rising demand for higher-end baby monitors. Moreover, increasing sale of baby monitors through online retailing platforms has fueled the market growth as they offer wide range of products at competitive prices.

However, safety concerns of parents with respect to the emission of radiation from these devices and low birth rates, primarily in the Western Europe are factors that restrain the market growth. Increasing demand for high-end differentiated products in Western Europe and increasing awareness towards baby safety in Eastern Europe are expected to offer lucrative business opportunities in near future.

The Europe baby monitor market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection, and country. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into audio and video baby monitors. Video baby monitors are being increasingly used over audio ones on account of features such as real-time video transmission, Wi-Fi & smart phone connectivity and others, offered by them. On the basis of connection, it is divided into wired and wireless baby monitors. Wireless baby monitors are majorly used, owing to higher mobility and safety provided by them. The market is analyzed across key countries, which include France, UK, Germany, Ireland, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), and Rest of Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Tomy Company Ltd., Vtech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Luvion Premium Babyproducts, and Withings Inc.

KEY BENEFITS:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe baby monitor market in terms of value as well as volume, for in-depth understanding of the market and to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is likely to help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.

This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2016 – 2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Audio

Video

BY MODE OF CONNECTION

Wired

Wireless

BY COUNTRY

France

UK

Germany

Ireland

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC.

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

Tomy Company Ltd.

Vtech Holdings Ltd.

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd.

Summer Infant Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Luvion Premium Babyproducts

Withings Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

