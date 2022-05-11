Eyewear Market 2021: Growth Factors and Competitive Scenario till 2030

United State- Eyewear comprises spectacles, lenses and sunglasses worn for the purpose of vision correction or to protect eyes from harmful UV lights and dust particles. Factors such as increasing life span, growing geriatric population and changing fashion trends have fostered the demand for eyewear. Nowadays, consumers wear eyewear not only for vision correction, but also to enhance ones appearance. Changing fashion trends and increasing transition from spectacles to contact lenses have fostered the market growth. Numerous market players are launching innovative spectacles and lenses owing to the technological advancements and availability of lightweight materials.

Eyewear is worn by both men and women, with men segment constituting a dominant share of the market. The women eyewear segment is expected to register a higher growth owing to increase in the number of working women and evolving fashion trends. The different types of eyewear products include spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Among the three mentioned above, prescription glasses/spectacle segment dominates the global eyewear market.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

As eyewear is a touch & feel product, individuals prefer retail stores for purchasing eyewear over the online channel. The retail mode of sale segment accounted for 89.7% share of the global eyewear market. However, the online stores are gaining popularity, and would register a significantly higher CAGR in comparison with the retail stores over the forecast period.

The world eyewear market is segmented based on product type, end user, mode of sale and geography. The product type includes prescription glasses/spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. End user segment comprises men and women. Whereas, online stores and retail stores are included in mode of sale segment. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world eyewear market based on the key geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). In 2014, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in the world eyewear market.

KEY BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world eyewear market have been provided in this report

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities along with impact analysis during 2015-2020

Porters Five Forces Model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers, participating in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the estimation during the period of 2014-2020 are provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

This report provides a detailed analysis of the world eyewear market with respect to product type, end user, mode of sale and geography to enable stakeholders to take appropriate investment decisions

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the role of stakeholders involved in the value chain process

Prominent companies in the market have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisition and product launch, to sustain the intense market competition. In 2015, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. launched a new contact lens with tear infused design. Johnson & Johnson’s ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses 1-Day with HydraLuxe technology provides comfort and clear vision throughout the day. The key companies profiled in the report, include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., GrandVision, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A., Prada S.p.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Cooper Companies, Inc., and Fielmann AG.

World Eyewear market segmentation:

The world eyewear market is segmented based on product type, end user, mode of sale and geography:

Market by Product Type:

Prescription glasses/Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Market by Mode of Sale:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Market by End User:

Men

Women

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players:

Carl Zeiss AG

Essilor International S.A

GrandVision

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Safilo Group S.P.A

Prada S.P.A

Luxottica Group S.P.A

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Fielmann Ag

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

● What is the worldwide (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) deals esteem, creation esteem, utilization worth, import and commodity of Market?

● Who are the worldwide key makers of the Market Industry? How is what is happening (limit, creation, deals, value, cost, gross, and income)?

● How the opposition goes later on connected with Market?

● Which is the most driving country on the planet?

● What is the Market open doors and dangers looked by the merchants in the worldwide Market Industry?

● Which application/end-client or item type might look for steady development possibilities? What is the portion of the overall industry of each sort and application?

● What cantered approach and imperatives are holding the Market?

● What are the various deals, advertising, and dissemination directing in the overall business?

● What are the upstream unrefined substances and assembling hardware of Market alongside the assembling system of Acetonitrile?

● What are the key market patterns affecting the development of the Market?

● Monetary effect on the Market business and advancement pattern of the Market business.

● What is the market potential open doors, market hazard, and market outline of the Market?

● What are the key drivers, restrictions, open doors, and difficulties of the Market, and what they are supposed to mean for the market?

● What is the Market size at the provincial and nation level?

● How would you track down your ideal interest group?

