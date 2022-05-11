Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2021 Estimated To Skyrocket in the Forecast Period 2021-2030

United State-Mobile phone accessories include software or hardware components that are not vital to the operation of a cellular telephone. Nowadays, phones have multiple functions including accessing internet, taking pictures, listening to music, storage devices, and others. People even beautify and add value to their mobile phones with the help of various mobile accessories. These include protective cases, headphones, USB cables, power banks, chargers, portable speakers, memory cards, and selfie stick. These accessories enhance the functionality of the equipment and also provide protection.

The major factor affecting the market is the increase in adoption of smartphones, owing to features such as providing effective connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. These factors cumulatively drive the market growth and have generated a revenue of $61,370 million in 2014. The market is expected to reach $107,629 million by 2022 with a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Mobile Phone Accessories Market.

The mobile phone accessories market is driven by the rise in demand for wireless accessories owing to changing customer preferences to listen to music on portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets, through music streaming platforms like YouTube and sound cloud. The demand for mobile accessories has increased due to upsurge in disposable income and rise in popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. In addition, increasing Internet penetration has boosted the online retailing platform. However, excessive use of headphones affects the hearing ability of users, thus restricting the market growth. Rapid technological advancement including implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into battery, headphones, portable speakers, charger, memory card, power bank, and others (USB cable & selfie stick). Protective case accounted for maximum revenue share in 2014 and is anticipated to consolidate its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to its benefits such as protection from wear & tear, scratches, and other damage.

Distribution channel wise, it is bifurcated into offline (multi-brand and single-brand store) and online segment. The online retail store is expected to grow with a highest growth rate due to increase in Internet penetration and popularity of social networking websites. By price range, it is segmented into premium price, mid-price, and low price.

The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent respective countries. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2014 and is projected to continue to consolidate its position, owing to rise in disposable income, large population, and rapid growth of smartphone adoption.

Key players operating in the world mobile accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD company Limited, Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the world mobile accessories market, including current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of different stakeholders involved. Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022, which facilitate in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Battery

Headphones

Portable Speakers

Charger

Memory Card

Power Bank

Others (USB Cable & Selfie Stick)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Multi-Brand Store

Single-Brand Store

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

