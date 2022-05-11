Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market 2021 In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Future Growth Analysis

United State- Personal care electrical appliances are used for personal grooming purpose. These products include hair care, oral care, and other personal hygiene products, which are either battery- or electricity-operated. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace for products that are already established in the market. However, the sales of comparatively newer products, such as hair stylers and oral care appliances are expected to witness faster adoption in the global market.

The market has witnessed rapid growth in revenue, due to continuous increase in price of established products and premiumization trend. Buyers, especially in the developed countries, are conscious regarding brand and quality, which are crucial factors that influence them to buy premium products.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market.

Improving economic environment, growing aging population, and increasing disposable incomes are the key drivers of this market. Lack of awareness regarding novel products, and durability are the key restraints for the market. The market segment for hair dryers exhibit mature product cycle in the developed economies with a strong market in the emerging economies. However, newer products, such as oral care appliances, are projected to gain awareness in the emerging economies. Lack of durability is another factor that hampers the market growth.

Although premium products are durable, numerous local companies offer non-durable products, which create reluctance among customers toward buying these products. The personal care electrical appliances market generated a revenue of $15,076 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $28,007 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.7%.

The personal care electrical appliances market has been segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market is primarily segmented into hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances, and others personal care products. In 2014, the hair care appliances segment and hair removal appliance together held more than 75% share of the world personal care electrical appliances market. The market is categorized based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the leading revenue contributor to the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second leading revenue contributor, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report include Remington Products Company, Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B), Conair Corp, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Groupe SEB, Colgate-Palmolive, Helen of Troy L.P., HoMedics, Inc., and LION Corp.

Market by Product Type

Hair Care Appliances

Hair Dryers

Hair Straighteners

Hair Stylers

Hair Removal Appliances

Epilators

Shavers

Clippers

Trimmers

Oral Care Appliances

Powered Toothbrush

Other Oral Care Appliances

Other Appliances

Market by Gender

Male

Female

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Remington Products Company

Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B)

Conair Corp

Royal Philips Electronics NV

Panasonic Corporation

Groupe SEB

Colgate-Palmolive

Helen of Troy L.P

HoMedics Inc.

LION Corp.

Other players in the value chain include:

Povos

Flyco

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Paiter

BaByliss PRO

Spectrun Brands Inc.

Ragalta USA

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Andis Company

Shiseido Co.

Unilever

Tescom & Co. Ltd.

