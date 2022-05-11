Fitness Equipment Market 2021 Latest Trends, Growth, Industry Outlook And Opportunities During 2021 To 2030

United State- Fitness equipment comprise of all machines and monitoring devices required for numerous physical exercises. Fitness exercise’s help in overall weight management and in improving physical stamina along with developing muscular strength. Moreover, physical exercises are also advised during certain medical treatments. The demand of fitness equipment is rising globally due to increasing health awareness. The commonly observed fitness equipment commercially are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, stationary bicycles, etc.

The adoption of fitness equipment is majorly driven by the large number of obese people, especially in developed countries. The obese population segment, drives the usage of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased awareness for health & fitness also drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially favored by increasing gym memberships and in-home equipment sales. The growth in urban population is a key driving factor for the adoption of fitness equipment.

Initiatives such as corporate wellness programs also contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. A large scale resale of used fitness equipment, limits the growth opportunities in this market. However, the rising demands from developing countries would ensure the overall market growth.

The market is segmented into types of fitness equipment such as machines for cardiovascular training, strength training and other instruments for monitoring & tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise of home/individual, health clubs and other commercial organizations. A major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, hospitals, etc.

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America is expected to continue leading the global market throughout the analysis period of 2014 – 2020. The Asia-Pacific region would grow at a rapid CAGR during forecast period 2015 – 2020.

In order to gain a competitive insight of the market, leading players are analyzed in the report along with their key business strategies. The report covers an analysis of key vendors such as Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Impulse Health, Technogym, Brunswick Corp. and Torque Fitness LLC.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, user and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Cardiovascular training equipment

Strength training equipment

Other equipment

Activity monitors

Body analyzers

MARKET BY USER

Home/Individual User

Health Clubs/Gym

Other Commercial User

Corporate offices

Hospitals

Hotels

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America, Middle-East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY PLAYERS

Amer Sports Corporation

Cybex International Inc.

Nautilus Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Impulse Health Tech Ltd.

Technogym SpA

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Paramount Fitness Corporation

Fitness EM LLC

Torque Fitness LLC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

● What is the worldwide (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) deals esteem, creation esteem, utilization worth, import and commodity of Market?

● Who are the worldwide key makers of the Market Industry? How is what is happening (limit, creation, deals, value, cost, gross, and income)?

● How the opposition goes later on connected with Market?

● Which is the most driving country on the planet?

● What is the Market open doors and dangers looked by the merchants in the worldwide Market Industry?

● Which application/end-client or item type might look for steady development possibilities? What is the portion of the overall industry of each sort and application?

● What cantered approach and imperatives are holding the Market?

● What are the various deals, advertising, and dissemination directing in the overall business?

● What are the upstream unrefined substances and assembling hardware of Market alongside the assembling system of Acetonitrile?

● What are the key market patterns affecting the development of the Market?

● Monetary effect on the Market business and advancement pattern of the Market business.

● What is the market potential open doors, market hazard, and market outline of the Market?

● What are the key drivers, restrictions, open doors, and difficulties of the Market, and what they are supposed to mean for the market?

● What is the Market size at the provincial and nation level?

● How would you track down your ideal interest group?

