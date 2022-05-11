Engineering Plastics Market Size 2021 | Opportunities By Industry Share, Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2030

United State- Engineering plastics are polymers that can be used structurally, typically replacing metals, wood, glass, or ceramics. The nomenclature of these materials is due to their utility in various applications that require higher performance than commodity materials and engineering to design customized products. Automotive, electrical & electronics, and packaging are prominent end users of engineering plastics. Engineering plastics are applicable in coatings, composites, fiber optics, and surgical equipment.

The world engineering plastics market accounted for $67 billion in 2015, and is forecast to reach $102 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022.

The increase in trend of vehicle weight reduction and improvement in fuel efficiency are expected to boost the adoption of engineering plastics. Moreover, metal replacement in the construction and electrical & electronics industries is estimated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, significant growth of the 3D printing and photovoltaic industry would increase the consumption of engineering plastics. However, fluctuations in price of crude oil, product commoditization, and regulatory challenges about CO2 emissions hamper the market growth.

The world engineering plastics market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into polyamide (PA), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), thermoplastics polyesters (PBT), polycarbonate (PC), polyacetals (POM), fluoropolymers (PVDF/PTFE), and others (PEEK/PMMA/PPS). Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, and consumer & industrial.

The market is segmented on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions offer lucrative potential for engineering plastics manufacturers. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, which fuels the growth of the automotive and construction industry and necessitates the need to address energy conservation and sustainability issues.

Leading companies in this market have proactively worked towards expansion as well as launch of new engineering plastics products. The major companies profiled in the report include:

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of factors that drive or hamper the growth of the world engineering plastics market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are provided along with their impacting factors.

The report also presents quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key market segments demonstrate the consumption pattern of engineering plastics for various applications in end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by leading market players across various geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Polyamides

ABS

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polycarbonates

Polyacetals

Fluoropolymers

Others

By End User

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Products

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Turkey

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

