Portable Battery Market | (CAGR) of 10.2% | 2022 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Portable Battery market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Portable Battery market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The portable battery market value was US$10.6 billion in 2020. The portable battery market is forecast to reach US$ 27.3 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Portable batteries are electrical batteries that can be charged and discharged. The portable battery finds applications in several industries, including the electrical industry and the automotive industry. Increasingly, automobiles and electronic devices use lithium-ion polymer batteries. A parallel connection of portable batteries with battery management software provides power for devices during emergency conditions.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

A rise in global warming and government policies favoring electric vehicles provide ample opportunities for the growth of the portable battery market.

One of the key factors driving the market is the presence of an electric automobile giant and its rapid advancement in technology to make electric vehicles more comfortable and efficient for customers.

Rapid changes in portable electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, watches, and smart glasses, have spurred growth in the market.

Several factors are slowing the growth of the portable battery market, including fire risk, low conversion efficiency, and high raw material costs.

An increase in investments in the development of small-scale renewable energy sources will lead to the development of efficient energy storage systems in homes, which may present many opportunities for the growth of the portable battery market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global government regulation aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus has negatively impacted most sectors of commercial and industrial markets. COVID-19 has drastically affected the portable battery market, as most major commercial electronics manufacturers have postponed product launches.

Due to the improper supply of raw materials, the virus outbreak has resulted in economic and power crises.

The majority of countries in the world generate their electricity from foreign fossil fuels. It is one of the factors responsible for the electricity crisis during this pandemic period.

As a result of the energy crisis, the government has invested in the development of renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

In the wake of the pandemic, people became more conscious about the environment by developing portable equipment, which, in turn, increased the adoption of electric power-driven vehicles in commercial and industrial sectors. Thus, the pandemic outbreak has positively affected the global portable battery market.

Regional Insight

With the presence of developing countries such as India and China, Asia-Pacific dominates the portable battery market. China produces more than 77% of the lithium-ion batteries that enter the global market, many of which serve as power sources for portable electronic devices and medical devices. Recent Indian government investments in lithium-ion battery manufacturing in Gujarat and the surge in demand for portable electronic devices in India due to excess income are driving the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global portable battery market are:

A123 Systems, LLC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

eCobalt Solutions Inc.

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Group

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Scope of the Report

The global portable battery market segmentation focuses on Technology, Capacity, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Lead-acid

Nickel–metal hydride

Lithium-ion polymer

Nickel-cadmium

Others

Segmentation based on Capacity

0-3,000mAh

3,000–5,000mAh

5,100–10,000mAh

10,000mAh and more

Segmentation based on Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Power Forklifts

Others (Automotive applications and Telecom Base Stations)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

