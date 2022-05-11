Medical Waste Management Market Size 2022 | CAGR of 5.3% | Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Medical Waste Management market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Medical Waste Management market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Medical Waste Management Market anticipated to reach USD 8,681 Million by 2027 with a significant CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

owing to increasing investments trend by public and private organizations. The prominent trends, such as rising technological innovations and awareness among people regarding the disposal of medical waste and safety from harmful medical trash, are the major trend driving the market growth. The expanding number of initiatives by the government authorities is driving the medical waste management market. Commercial accessibility of advanced medical solutions integration with expanding patient pool is producing a large amount of waste and byproducts. Growth of the overall medical and healthcare industry is triggering the demand for medical waste management systems in the coming years.

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Overview

Medical waste is a waste that contains infectious material. Medical waste generally generated by healthcare organizations like hospitals, laboratories, research institutes, and others. Medical waste is typically infectious, contain toxic chemicals, and pose contamination risks to both people and the environment. Medical waste management refers to the particular processing of waste materials generated by the healthcare industry. The growing population across the globe is expanding the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medicinal waste. Besides, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer & other chronic disorders and increasing geriatric population result in higher demand for these propelled medical solutions.

In India, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Government of India, declare the Medical Waste Management and Bio-Medical Waste (Amendment) Rules, 2003, to give legal and mandatory guidelines for the healthcare and

medical waste management industry.

Growth Drivers

Development in Technological Research Acts as a boon for the market

The developing trend of government R&D in technological research are the prime aspects that are responsible for driving the global medical waste management market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to open growth prospects for the medical waste management market in the forecast duration via, in-progress R&D in the healthcare sector.

Incineration segment is estimated to dominate the medical waste management market.

Incineration is the most widely and highly preferred method used for medical waste management. Incineration converts the waste material into the flue gas, heat and ash. The ash contains inorganic waste component can be in the shape of solid lumps, and the heat produced is used for electricity production, which is one of the lucrative advantages of incineration method. Additionally, the expansion in technological advancements and the rising generation of excess medical waste over the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2021-27.

Restraint

High Capital Investments Involved for the Equipment to Deter Growth of the Market

The global medical waste management market is growing at a remarkable rate from the past late years. High investment in the initial setup coupled with lack of industrial recycling facilities, especially in developing countries are some of the underlying factors restraining the growth of the medical waste treatment industry.

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Waste Type

Based on the type of waste, the medical waste management market segmented into nonhazardous and hazardous waste. The hazardous waste segment includes sharps, chemical waste, pharmaceutical waste, pathological waste, and others. The nonhazardous waste segment is anticipated to cover the significant share of medical waste management market.

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Treatment Type

Based on treatment type, the medical waste management market is segmented into non-incineration (hearth type and controlled air), incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, and others. Growth in this segment can be associated with technological advancements, increasing government initiatives for medical waste management and the generation of huge medical waste amount across the globe by medical & healthcare industry.

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Facility

Based on facility, the medical waste management market segmented into hospital waste management (anatomical and regular) and pharmaceutical waste management (clinical trial and manufacturing). The hospital waste management category witness to dominates the global medical waste management market; the demand for both pharmaceutical waste management is also anticipated to grow with a steady rate.

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Regional Insights

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The medical waste management market is dominated by North America driven by its policy & reforms for medical waste management, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, that require advanced medical & surgical aids, which generate a vast number of by-products and residues to drive the medical waste management market globally in the coming years.

Europe is holding the second-largest position, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, with growth focused on China, India, and Japan. Rising social awareness and acceptance of ecofriendly disposal and recycling processes is anticipated to trigger and upraise the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Competitive Landscape

The major industry players in the global Medical Waste Management market include prominent names like BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Suez Environment, Stericycle, Republic Services, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Remondis Ag & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement S.A., XMED Disposal, Inc., American Ecology Corporation, GRP & Associates, Inc., BWS Incorporated, Medpro Disposal, GIC Medical Disposal, Gamma Waste Services, Triumvirate Environmental Inc. and other prominent players.

Recent Development

-September 2019 – REMONDIS Maintenance & Services has acquired the Dutch firm, Reym B.V. A purchase agreement was signed between the parties on 09.09.2019. The company has purchased all shares in the business with retroactive effect from 01 April 2019. The transaction will be subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities.

-September 2019 – US Ecology, Inc. announced today a strategic partnership with Smarter Sorting, a machine learning technology company based in Austin, Texas. This partnership offers retailers across the country a more automated solution to safely and accurately classify and segregate RCRA, hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

By Waste Type

Nonhazardous Waste

Hazardous Waste

By Treatment Type

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Others

By Facility

Hospital Waste Management

Pharmaceutical waste management

By Services

Collection & Transportation

Treatment & Disposal

Recycling

Other Services

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

-To analyze and forecast the global Medical Waste Management Market size of the market in terms of value.

-To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

-The Global Medical Waste Management Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

-To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Medical Waste Management Market based on waste type, treatment type, facility, services.

-To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Medical Waste Management Market.

-To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

