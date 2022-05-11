Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends 2022 | CAGR of 6.7% | Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast and Trends

Market size of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is anticipated to reach USD 122.2 Billion with a decent CAGR of 6.7% within the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC76

In 2021, the global biopharmaceutical logistics market was valued around USD 72.3 Billion. This presents an incremental value of Biopharmaceutical Logistic market provide a decent opportunity for growth amidst the players in the market, both regional and global.

Growing upsurge in the production of biologics, hormone medications, vaccine and complex proteins that require cold chain shipment has additionally propelled the growth of biopharmaceutical logistic market. As follows, conveyance and transportation of pharmaceutical products that require a specific temperature witnessed a considerable growth of biopharmaceutical logistics market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Overview

Logistics is a key segment in the biopharmaceutical supply chain. In an organization, logistics management with the procurement, planning, and implementation of process activities in the forward and turn around transportation of goods from one spot on to the next. Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of biopharmaceutical, surgical and medical supplies, and other products needed to support health specialist, nurses, and dental care providers.

The rising number of biosimilar endorsements around the globe, developing trend of outsourcing logistics and development in pharmaceutical distribution network owing to its sales numbers are some of the factors that are inciting the growth of the biopharmaceutical logistics market. Nations around the world are tightening their guidelines and regulations to ensure secure and dependable transportation of pharmaceutical shipments. This has constrained key players to investigate novel technologies to pace up with international standards and guidelines. Such as, the European Union (EU) is focusing on strengthening good distribution practices (GDP) guidelines. Given the scenario, companies in the region revamping their technological and regulatory expertise. In line with these developments, investments in biopharmaceutical have extensively expanded, in this way giving the biopharmaceutical logistic market critical driving force in the forecasted period.

Growth Drivers

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC76

Strong biopharmaceutical sales coupled with rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

Biopharmaceuticals industry generates high revenue globally, making up about 20 percent of the pharma market. The efficacy and safety of biopharmaceutical products, combined with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions, allows pharma companies to command high sales for innovative drugs in the global market. Strong demand of global export imports of these drug is the main driven factor for Biopharmaceutical Logistic industry in the entire globe in the current and forecasted duration.

High investments in the biopharmaceutical innovations and advancements

Pharmaceutical companies invest billions of dollars on research and development (R&D) of new vaccines and medicines to improve patients’ daily lives. Despite the growing scientific and regulatory challenges of the past decade, over 342 new medicines have been introduced since 2002. A large proportion of the global health gains seen over the past century can be attributed to innovative biopharmaceutical product logistic market globally.

Restraint

High cost of transportation

Alliance of factors and economic developments lies behind the rising transportation costs. The demand-supply imbalance of freight transport services and oil prices, is a repercussion of trade growth that has outpaced the availability of transport services to such an extent that it has led to serious issues of congestion and capacity constraint in the global biopharmaceutical logistics market. Companies have made significant improvements to manufacturing, service and maintenance operations through innovative techniques: eliminating waste, variability and inflexibility in their systems and reducing costs by up to 50% in the process. The operations of companies can save approximately 20-50% in warehousing and up to 40% in transportation.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Logistic Type analysis

Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical logistics market can be bifurcated into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. With an estimated share of nearly 80%, the non-cold chain logistics segment emerged dominant in the market in 2015. On account of the increasing use of biologics, the demand Cold chain logistics is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for biologics over the past one decade that require temperature-controlled distribution. Moreover, growing demand for cellular therapies, vaccines and blood products are further driving the growth of biopharmaceutical logistics market.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Mode of Transportation

In terms of biopharmaceutical logistics transportation mode, the market has been segmented into sea shipping, air shipping, road shipping, and rail shipping. Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market, in terms of revenue share. The extension of the air transportation segment is attributed to air ship cargo being the fastest way of shipping pharmaceutical products with product deterioration, which is particularly highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive critical biologic drugs and vaccines. Despite, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, and subsequently road shipping and sea shipping will outpace air shipping in volume enhancement during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC76

Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Regional Insights

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amidst the geographies, North America is anticipated to dominate the enhancement of biopharmaceutical logistics market over the forecast period followed by Europe. This is attributed to the couple of factors such as large number of import and export of pharmaceuticals and North America is the first ones to introduce advanced technologies for the advancement of warehousing and transportation in the supply chain.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for medicines in the midst of aging population and growing number of diseases in the region is contributing to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and biologics are further contributing into the growth of the market. Enhancement planned by the Government in introducing more cold storage facilities in India, is likely to boost biopharmaceutical logistic market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The major industry players in the global biopharmaceutical logistics market include prominent names like Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), XPO Logistics, Panalpina, VersaCold, Agility, DSV, Nippon Express, GEODIS, Sinotrans, Kerry Logistics, SF Express and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March 2020 – DHL and ESL have extended their successful partnership pertaining to ESL One. As part of this cooperation, DHL will continue to be involved in one of the most engaging esports series in the world as sponsor and logistics partner in 2020.

February 2020 – DB Schenker has expanded its product portfolio with its new La Conciergerie service and is now the first logistics provider to offer a personalized white-glove treatment for the world’s leading luxury fashion brands. With the launch of La Conciergerie, clients can now rely on DB Schenker to set up a unique customer experience through discrete and customized on-demand deliveries of sensitive and urgent fashion goods to their VIP clientele.

By Logistic Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Product Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

By Retail Format

Specialty stores

Hyper markets

Departmental Stores

Other Retailers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC76

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market size of themarket in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market based on logistic type, Product Type, Mode of transportation, and retail format.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC76

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/