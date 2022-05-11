Night Vision Device Market Size 2022 Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Forecast 2030 | Raytheon Company; Harris Corporation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Night Vision Device market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Night Vision Device market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The night vision device market size is expected to reach USD 11.21 billion by 2027.

The Night Vision Device market size was US$ $$ billion in 2021, and the global market size is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Night vision devices enable the market users to see through dark or low-intensity light. These devices are also named night optical/observation devices which is the optical instrument and pose-ability of creating images in levels of light in the darkness.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the night vision device market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the night vision device market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the night vision device market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the night vision device market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies. \

These devices are most commonly used in military and law enforcement personals. The equipment such as scopes, goggles, and binoculars assist a soldier during the dark. There are various components present like photocathode, image intensifier, front lens, image intensifier. Image intensifier tubes can amplify low-level images formed by weak emissions.

At present, due to COVID-19, governments are compelled to use advanced NVDs around the globe. Some of the measures taken by the government include the development of stringent surveillance mechanisms to point the spread of corona. Also, different companies are seen to reform their continuity models by investing in improved models. For instance, to detect the local gatherings, drones integrated night vision cameras have become a great aid to the police. Also, these devices can detect individuals without masks in public areas.

The major factor driving the market growth in adoption of these devices integrated with Near-infrared Imaging technology for the purpose of safety, security, and surveillance applications. These devices are highly adopted owing to the ability to detect and track motions that take place under the cloak of darkness.

Furthermore, technological innovations like enhancements in the components which are used in night vision devices have highly contributed to the development of the NVDs market development. For example, the integration of goggles with weapon location devices lets the military personnel point the target with high accuracy. These advanced products are widely available and drive market growth. Also, lightweight night vision devices gain traction in the market, for instance, lightweight binocular devices have excellent optical performance.

Major Players:

Some of the key market players which play an important part in the global market include American Technologies Network Corporation; Raytheon Company; Harris Corporation; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide; Apresys, Inc., Luna Optics; Bushnell; Firefield; and L3 Technologies, Inc.

Similarly, BAE Systems has unveiled a new night vision and thermal imaging headset. The latest goggle, which is mounted on a rifle, uses Bluetooth to stream a live video feed from the thermal weapon scope. This headset would improve the soldier’s ability to acquire and engage targets by combining night vision and thermal imaging capabilities into one display on the goggle.

Night Vision Device, Device Type Outlook

Goggles

Cameras

Scopes

Glasses

Binoculars and Monocular

Others

Night Vision Device, Technology Outlook

Image Intensifier

Thermal Imaging

Others

Night Vision Device, End-Use Outlook

Defense

Wildlife Spotting

Wildlife Conservation

Surveillance

Navigation

Others

Night Vision Device, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

