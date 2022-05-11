Medical Sensors Market Size 2022 | CAGR of 8.1% | Growth Statistics, Share, Upcoming Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Medical Sensors market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Medical Sensors market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Global Medical Sensors Market Forecast and Trends

The Medical Sensors Market was worth USD 1.36 Billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 2.32 Billion by the year 2027, growing at the CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period (2021-2027).

Rise in adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices with sensor technology, increase in government initiatives in mHealth products, increase in investment by private and public players to introduce sensors in mHealth, and rise in adoption of IoT and advanced technologies are the major factors driving the market. Growing awareness of healthcare devices, the rising collaboration between market players for the development of medical sensors, and increasing healthcare expenditure create a future opportunity for the growth of the market. The growing demand for medical patches across various applications such as fitness, and potential to diagnose different disease conditions such as cancer, cardiac disorders, diabetes, and high blood pressure is projected to fuel the market growth of medical patches and sensors over the forecast period.

Moreover, factors such as the ability to retrieve real-time information using medical sensors have led to benefits such as the increase in patient safety along with the surge in the response time of hospital staff as modifications in health can be fast sensed through medical sensors. Technological advancement in the wearables device, increasing demand for personal healthcare systems, and consciousness among the consumers about the advantages of the medical sensors are some of the factors that are estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Medical Sensors Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Medical Sensors Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Medical Sensors Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Medical Sensors Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Global Medical Sensors Market: Overview

Medical sensors are utilized to make medical devices more productive and more straightforward in operation. Recent technological advancements in medical sensors improve the use of smart sensors for several diseases and conditions. Some of these include smartwatch for heart rate and sleep apnea, diabetic care devices, orthopedic care devices, and surgery-specific sensory devices.

Growth drivers

Technological improvements

One of the factors that drive the global medical sensors market is the increasing adoption of medical sensor technology. The global medical sensors market is growing owing to various factors, which include improvement in technology, such as the introduction of IoT in healthcare and increasing per capita income. Technological advancement in the invasive sensor market leads to the introduction of innovative devices in the field of medical sensors that have enhanced market growth. Many gadgets are available in the market such as chest strap to monitor hearth, smart glasses for visually impaired, etc. that help in the growth of the market. Rising demand for advanced sensors-based medical instruments and devices from several end users such as hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, is contributing to the growth of global medical sensors market. Factors like growing geriatric population, investment in research and development, increasing per capita income also drive the market growth

Adoption of home-based healthcare services

Medical sensors market is emerging owing to the increase in the adoption of home-based healthcare services as it provides the home-based medical monitoring of the patients that reduces the burden to travel and wait for the physician. These medical technologies offers flexibility in healthcare management by an early diagnosis that promotes disease treatment. Also, the introduction of new devices that offer more active analysis, at lower costs, and are user-friendly contribute to the market growth of medical sensors.

Restraint

Government regulations and information security issues

Factors such as strict government regulations and processes for approval of products that extend the time to market are hampering the growth of this market. Apart from this, there are certain security concerns related to the use of medical sensors, gathering patient information, and storing it. Connectivity issues between the sensors and the receivers are also restricting this market to achieve its actual growth potential.

Global Medical Sensors Market: Sensor Type

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Blood Glucose Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors, Image Sensors, Others. Increasing demand for pressure sensors in patient monitoring devices, respiratory devices, and drug delivery systems are major factors associating with the higher adoption of pressure sensors. Pressure sensors are further expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing adoption of invasive devices like spinal cord stimulator, peacemaker, gastric electric stimulator, and endoscope.

Global Medical Sensors Market: Product Type

Based on its product type, the market is categorized as Non-invasive, Invasive. The non-invasive segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate over the forecast timespan. The significant factors facilitating the growth of medical sensors for non–invasive product includes increasing demand for connected medical devices, rising penetration of IoT-based medical devices, and improvement in medical technology. Other factors stimulating the growth of sensors for a non-invasive product involves the increasing demand for portable monitoring devices and the growing adoption of IoT-based medical devices across the globe.

Global Medical Sensors Market: End-User

On the basis of end-user, the medical sensor market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Homes, and Others. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the highest medical sensors market share. During the forecast period, the hospitals and home care settings segments will grow at a faster rate than the overall market. The growing adoption of medical sensors in hospitals to monitor neuromotor and cognitive abilities in premature babies and elderly patients will propel the growth of the medical sensors market in this segment.

Global Medical Sensors Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global medical sensors market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global medical sensors market. The significant factors contributing towards the larger market size of the region include higher expenditure on healthcare as a percentage of total GDP in countries such as Canada and the US and the existence of a large number of medical device manufacturers in this region. This is accredited to the availability of advanced health care infrastructure in the region and the high consumption of medical devices. The medical sensors market has seen enormous growth in terms of technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure as a percentage of total GDP, and integration of health information technology (IT) into primary care.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that hold the major share of global medical sensors market are Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, First Sensor, Medtronics, Tekscan Inc., Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Sensirion AG, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Proteus Digital Health, Envitec, Cirtec Medical Corp., Innovative Sensor Technology, Keller America, Merit Sensor Systems, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., TDK Sensors, Infineon, Masimo, Stanley Healthcare, and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In January 2020, the scientists at Northeastern University and Penn State informed that a new wearable and highly sensitive gas sensor for monitoring human health and the environment might soon be available on the market.

In January 2020, The leading innovator in 3D motion tracking technology, Xsens, has announced the launch of Xsens DOT which is a new precision motion tracking solution. It is a wearable sensor development platform that allows to develop and prototype new application rapidly.

By Sensors Type

·Pressure Sensors

·Temperature Sensors

.Blood Glucose Sensors

·Blood Oxygen Sensors

·Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

·Image Sensors

·Others

By Product Type

·Non-invasive

.Invasive

By End-User

.Hospitals & Clinics

·Nursing Homes

·Others

By Application

·Diagnostic Imaging

·Patient Monitoring

·Medical Implants & Endoscopy

·Others

By Region:

·North America

·Europe

·Asia Pacific

·Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

