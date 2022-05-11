Alexa
Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians 4-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/11 11:16
CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and 2 RBIs and the Chicago White Sox shook off the previous night's big collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Starter Lucas Giolito (2-1) went seven innings and gave up just the one run that came on a Josh Naylor homer to win his second straight start. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one.

The White Sox won their seventh of eight games, with the only blemish blowing the six-run lead in the ninth on Monday night and losing in 11 innings.

Anderson gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with a single in the fifth, Sheets had his two-run shot in the sixth and Anderson then chased Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (1-2) with an RBI double in the seventh for the final tally.

Quantrill went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits.

Jose Ruiz got two outs in the eighth before Bennett Sousa retired Jose Ramirez on a groundout with a runner on second. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his second save in three chances.

Graveman walked Franmil Reyes with two out and gave up a single to Amed Rosario before retiring Andrés Giménez on a slow roller to first baseman Jose Abreu. A diving Giménez was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a lengthy review.

Naylor, who hit the tying grand slam in the ninth Monday against closer Liam Hendriks and a three-run drive in the 11th, smacked a solo drive in the sixth. He had two hits.

The White Sox beat the Guardians for the first time in five games this season.

SUSPENSION DROPPED

Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20. It was part of a settlement with the players’ association, in which Anderson agreed to a fine to avoid an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) might throw to some hitters during the Guardians' homestand next week, possibly May 20, manager Terry Francona said. Karinchak has been working out at the team's facility in Goodyear, Arizona. ... Francona expects 1B Yu Chang (COVID-19 recovery) to rejoin the team this week after he completes a minor league rehab assignment.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez said he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring. Jiménez said Tuesday he is pain free and has been running and swinging. “We’re gonna be back sooner than later,” he said. He was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23 and had surgery a few days later. The White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks. ... Manager Tony La Russa said OF Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) will likely play in a few rehab games for Triple-A Charlotte, starting Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The teams close out the three-game series, with RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) starting for Chicago and RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA) pitching for Cleveland. Civale had allowed an American League-worst 24 runs entering Tuesday's games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-11 12:48 GMT+08:00

