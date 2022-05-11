Representative to Guam says Taiwanese will not take US territory's support for granted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese will not take Guam’s support for granted, Paul Chen (陳盈連), the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam, said on Tuesday (May 10).

The 36th Guam Legislature has presented Chen with a copy of a resolution it recently passed that backs Taiwan’s participation in the 75th World Health Assembly, according to a TECO press release. Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muna Barnes, Legislative Secretary Senator Amanda Shelton, Senator Tony Ada, and Senator James Moylan were all present at the presentation ceremony in the Guam Congress Building.

Chen said he appreciates the legislature’s support for Taiwan's bid to take part in the WHA for two years in a row. He also pledged to resume direct flights between Taiwan and Guam and bring Taiwanese tourists back to the U.S. territory.

TECO is going to promote more education exchanges between the two sides, he added.

Additionally, the TECO director thanked the more than 250 Guamanians that joined a TECO-organized beach cleanup on April 23 in celebration of Earth Day. The event also raised awareness of Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization.

The resolution, sponsored by Barnes and Senator Frank Blas Jr., was passed unanimously on April 29, reaffirms Taiwan-Guam relations, and pushes for Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations. It also highlights Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and expresses Guam’s intent “to continue to maintain relationships with one of our closest democratic countries in the Pacific.”

During the pandemic, Taiwan donated over 200,000 masks, 900 pandemic-readiness kits, and four full-body temperature scanners to Guam with the assistance of TECO in Guam.