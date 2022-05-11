New Report Finds 75% of Hong Kong’s Hotel Industry Committed to Use Only Cage-Free Eggs Globally

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 11 May 2022 - A new report finds the large majority of Hong Kong's hotel groups have now set a timeline for ending the use of eggs from caged hens across their global operations. This marks the first time a farm animal welfare standard has become an industry norm in Asia.



The 2022 Hong Kong Hospitality Industry Cage-Free Scorecard , released by the non-profit Lever Foundation, surveyed the policies of leading domestic and international hospitality groups operating in Hong Kong, defined as companies with at least five hotels globally and at least 200 rooms in Hong Kong. It found that 75% of such companies have now set a timeline to use only cage-free eggs globally.



In 2022, Hong Kong-based hospitality groups Dorsett Hospitality International, Nina Hospitality, Regal Hotels International, SHKP Hotels, Sino Hotels Group, Swire Hotels, The Harilela Group, Miramar Group, Lan Kwai Fong Group, and New World Development set timelines for using only cage-free eggs globally. These follow similar commitments issued over the past two years by Hong Kong-based Ovolo Hotels, Langham Hospitality Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Peninsula Hotels and Wharf Hotels.



"It's encouraging to see the majority of hospitality groups in Hong Kong pledge to use only cage-free eggs, which are more humane for animals and higher in food safety and quality," said Angela Wong, Sustainability Program Manager at Lever Foundation, which worked with each company on its commitment. "Consumers have become more conscious of their food choices, so hospitality brands are increasingly emphasizing ethical sourcing. We are optimistic that all major hotel groups in Hong Kong will soon have a commitment to go cage-free."



The only six hotel groups that have so far failed to set a timeline for ending the use of caged eggs are Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Rosewood Hotel Group/New World Hotels and Resorts, Tang's Living Group, Asia Standard Hotel Group, Wing Tai Properties Limited, and Harbour Plaza Hotels & Resorts.



The European Food Safety Authority and a dozen international research teams have found battery cage egg farms have up to a 33 times greater risk of salmonella contamination. A 2021 survey of Chinese consumers by media agency FoodTalks found that 75% said they would be more likely to patronize businesses that use only cage-free eggs.









ABOUT LEVER FOUNDATION

Lever Foundation is a global NGO with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America. Lever Foundation works with leading companies to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.



#LeverFoundation



