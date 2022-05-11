7CAFÉ hits milestone of 600 stores! Hong Kong’s largest coffee network launches exciting activities for customers to join the fun!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 May 2022 - 7-Eleven's own brand 7CAFÉ provides customers with freshly brewed coffee that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. This April, 7CAFÉ reached the major milestone of 600 stores! With the largest number of outlets in Hong Kong, 7CAFÉ is the biggest coffee network in town offering "a cuppa round every corner"! So whether you're on your way to work or heading to class, you always know you'll be able to enjoy a cup of good quality, freshly brewed coffee on the go anytime, anywhere!





To mark this milestone, 7CAFÉ is launching a series of exciting promotions and activities! These include the "Make Your Own Good Coffee" Sure-Win Lucky Draw Game and the introduction of two all-new 600 stores limited-edition Ginger flavour drinks, Ginger Latte and Ginger Flavoured Milk, so all its customers can join in on the fun!



"Make Your Own Good Coffee" Sure-Win Lucky Draw Game^



"Make Your Own Good Coffee" will last for six consecutive days from 11 to 16 May, with an unprecedented 600 free cups of coffee up for grabs every hour! In the game, step into the shoes of a 7CAFÉ barista and experience the fun of making your own cup of great quality, freshly brewed 100% Arabica coffee according to the "golden ratio"! At the start, the game will select a popular 7CAFÉ coffee drink – a Café Latte, Cappuccino or Flat White – for the player to make. Coffee and fresh Australian milk will start flowing from the 7CAFÉ coffee machine. Players then need to use their skill and dexterity to tap the coffee and milk buttons on the left and right of the screen at just the right time to stop the flow to make the perfect cuppa!



After successfully preparing your cup of 7CAFÉ coffee in line with the 'golden ratio", you can then enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a 7CAFÉ Free Drink E-Coupon. Then head to your nearest 7CAFÉ store to redeem and chill out with your own real cup of great tasting coffee!



600 Stores Limited-Time New Flavours - Ginger Latte & Ginger Flavoured Milk*



To mark its milestone of 600 stores, 7CAFÉ has specially created a pair of all-new, innovative drinks – Ginger Latte and Ginger Flavoured Milk (Hot $14, Iced $16) – inspired by the familiar flavours of Hong Kong-style dessert Ginger Milk Curd to bring its customers a whole new coffee experience! The Ginger Latte is the perfect blend of zesty ginger flavours, aromatic freshly ground 100% Arabica coffee and high-quality Australian milk. 7CAFE's rich and creamy Ginger Flavoured Milk is perfectly balanced and full of flavour, delivering a totally new yet uniquely Hong Kong taste sensation.



7CAFÉ is also giving its coffee cups a makeover with an exclusive 600 Stores limited-time design. Featuring the super cute Gullu Gullu coffee bean characters, the colourful design will be sure to brighten up your day! From now until 17 May, customers can use an e-coupon* to try the drinks at a special price of $10** for a limited time only to share in the joy of our 600 stores together!



**Download e-coupon: https://bit.ly/3vKd9SL



^The game will start on 11 May (7am). During the promotion period, visit the game site www.7cafe-minigame.com and follow the instructions to complete the challenge and enter the lucky draw. After registering a Hong Kong mobile phone number, you will receive a text message (SMS) on your mobile phone within one working day to obtain a link to your "7CAFÉ Free Drink E-Coupon" or "7CAFÉ $10 Special Price Coupon". The "Make Your Own Good Coffee" Lucky Draw Game will give out 600 "7CAFÉ Free Drink E-Coupons" every hour, so you have a great chance of winning! Over the whole promotion period, each registered phone number can only win a maximum of one "7CAFÉ Free Drink E-Coupon", but there is no limits on the number of times you can play the game. So keep on playing even if you're not successful the first time round!



Please refer to the game site for terms and conditions.



* Valid from 3 May (7am) to 17 May 2022. This coupon is applicable to Ginger Latte, Ginger Flavoured Milk, Hazelnut Latte and Mocha. This coupon cannot be exchanged for cash or used in conjunction with other promotions. This coupon can only be used at 7-Eleven stores with the listed product(s) available. It cannot be used at certain stores in Hong Kong and Macau (including but not limited to Repulse Bay, Airport, Chek Lap Kok Air Terminal, AsiaWorld-Expo, Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Food Kiosks, Ngong Ping Market, Macau International Airport Terminal Departure Level Store and 7CAFÉ+). If this coupon is altered or damaged, it will be considered void. Some 7CAFÉ stores do not offer hot milk or iced drink options. Some products are only available in selected stores. Limited quantity available, while stocks last. All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores. The product prices shown at the stores shall prevail. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.







About 7CAFÉ

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at over 600 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. 7CAFÉ sources premium 100% Arabica coffee beans from Brazil, Honduras, Bali and Sumatra. The beans are then freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The house blend with its sweet, slightly nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven.



