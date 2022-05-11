Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros' Verlander through 7 no-hit innings vs Twins

By TYLER MASON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/11 10:16
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minne...

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minne...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is six outs away from completing his fourth career no-hitter.

Verlander has pitched seven hitless innings on 76 pitches against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, walking two and striking out four.

The 39-year-old's previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four.

Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Gio Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco.

The right-hander also issued a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Verlander entered Tuesday with a 3-1 record and 1.93 ERA through five starts this year after missing all of the 2021 season and nearly all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery.

His best start of the year prior to Tuesday came on April 16, when he threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just three hits against Seattle.

Verlander is vying for the majors' second no-hitter this season after five New York Mets' pitchers combined for one against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. There were a record nine no-hitters across the majors last season.

Houston leads Minnesota 5-0 after seven innings at Target Field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-11 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths