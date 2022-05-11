Alexa
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Single PLAAF WZ-10 attack helicopter also crossed median line in Taiwan Strait

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/11 10:29
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter. (MND photo)

Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military helicopters entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (May 10), marking the eighth day of intrusions this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) WZ-10 attack helicopter crossed the median line in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. This marks the second time this year Chinese aircraft have crossed the median line, with the first occurring on Jan. 31.

In addition, two Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters were tracked in a different sector of the southwest corner. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the helicopters.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 39 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 14 fighter jets, 13 spotter planes, six bombers, and six helicopters.

Meanwhile, an American guided-missile cruiser also transited through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. The U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet said that Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser the USS Port Royal (CG 73) had carried out a routine Taiwan Strait transit through international waters in accordance with international law.


Chinese Ka-28 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)


Flight paths of Chinese helicopters on May 10. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
USS Port Royal
median line

