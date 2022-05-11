Alexa
Indiana snaps 6-game losing streak against Minnesota

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 09:23
Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) moves up the court during the game against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 1...
Indiana Fever guard NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots the ball against Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 10...
Indiana Fever guard NaLyssa Smith (1) loses control over the ball against Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during a WNBA basketball game, Tue...
Indiana Fever guard NaLyssa Smith (1) loses control over the ball against Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during a WNBA basketball game, Tue...
Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) shoots the ball against Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Ma...
Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) shoots the ball against Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesda...
Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) rushes up the court against Minnesota Lynx Yvonne Turner (22) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May...
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) reaches for a lay-up against Indiana Fever guard NaLyssa Smith (1) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, M...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free-throw line to extend Indiana's lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field with no turnovers in 21 minutes.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points and Destanni Henderson had eight points and five assists for Indiana (1-2). Mitchell made four of Indiana’s nine 3-pointers and Victoria Vivians added three.

Indiana fell behind 21-12 in the first quarter, but responded with a 36-18 second quarter. The 36 points rank third in Indiana history for scoring in a quarter.

Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota (0-3). Rachel Banham added 14 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Updated : 2022-05-11 11:16 GMT+08:00

