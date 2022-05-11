Ya Ge, Brand-New Restaurant in the Heart of the CBD, Showcases the Dynamism of Modern Chinese Cuisine

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 May 2022 - Newly opened dining destination, Ya Ge 雅阁, showcases an innovative menu for epicureans to indulge in signature Chinese cuisine with a modern twist in the heart of Singapore's central business district. Strategically located at Orchid Hotel Singapore within a stone's throw from Tanjong Pagar MRT Station, Ya Ge celebrates the elegance, richness and dynamism of modern Chinese cuisine marrying traditional techniques with modern flavours.





"With the recovery of tourism and resumption of normalcy in Singapore, we wanted to infuse a new flavour to the Central Business District's culinary scene. Ya Ge's strategic location and promise of premium ingredients makes it an appetising choice for local and international epicureans in search of a restaurant that marries traditional Chinese cooking techniques with a modern twist," said Chng Chee Chong, Director, Orchid Hotel Singapore.



Helming the kitchen is Hong Kong-born Executive Chef Tse Chi Leung. With 25 years of professional culinary experience, Chef Tse has worked in the kitchens of top hotels and restaurants across Hong Kong and Singapore including a three-year stint in Jakarta. He is known for his mastery in traditional Cantonese cooking and creative use of the best ingredients that each season has to offer.





Through Chef Tse's wealth of experience and creativity, Ya Ge presents an innovative interpretation of signature Chinese favourites enhanced by seasonal highlights. Some of Ya Ge's signature dishes include the specially curated Asian Flavoured Xiao Long Bao, Sautéed Diced Beef with Black Garlic, Ya Ge's Interpretation Lobster, Floral Tea Infused Roast Chicken and XO Egg White Seafood Fried Rice to name a few.



Perfectly created for all gourmet occasions, Ya Ge is an elegant yet relaxed Chinese restaurant that is deeply rooted in traditional culinary techniques and creative use of each season's best produce. The colour theme of its interior design, celadon, was inspired by an ancient verse by Emperor Song Huizong from the Song Dynasty. The 150-seater restaurant opens daily from 11:30am to 10pm with the last order at 9pm.



For reservations, diners can contact Ya Ge at telephone: 6818 6831 or email: fnb@orchidhotel.com.sg



For high resolution images, please click here.





About Ya Ge

Address: Orchid Hotel Singapore, 1 Tras Link, Level 3, Singapore 078867

Telephone: (65) 6818 6831

Website: https://www.orchidhotel.com.sg/dining/ya-ge

Operating Hours: 11:30am to 10pm daily



#YaGe



