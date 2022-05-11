Taiwan's T Star suffers 4G, 5G outage on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Star Telecom, commonly known as T Star, experienced a large-scale outage of phone service in Taiwan at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday (May 10), with 4G and 5G customers completely losing their signal.

At 1:23 p.m., a user of the popular online forum PTT reported that they had suddenly lost internet access while using their mobile phone. Many other netizens reported experiencing the same problem.

Netizens in Taipei, Hsinchu, Yilan, and Taichung all reported losing their signal, including users of 4G and 5G services.

At 2:46 p.m., T Star issued a statement explaining that an equipment failure at Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) had caused a power outage in a server room, which caused some base station signals to become unstable and made the user network temporarily unavailable. However, the power in the server room has since been restored and service has gradually resumed normal functionality.

T Star apologized for any inconvenience to users. Some netizens joked that "the internet had already stopped working.before the merger with Taiwan Mobile."

In December, T Star and Taiwan Mobile announced that they would merge to form the nation's largest operator with 9.8 million subscribers and 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum.