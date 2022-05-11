Gujarat Titans reach playoffs with win over Lucknow in IPL

PUNE, India (AP) — Rashid Khan took 4-24 as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday and became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Khan’s burst in 3.5 overs helped bowl out Lucknow for a paltry 82 runs (13.5 overs) after Gujarat had scored 144-4 (20 overs).

Shubman Gill’s fourth half-century this season also helped the first-place Titans to a ninth win in 12 games in their maiden season.

It was Lucknow’s first loss in its past five games. The second-place team needs to win one of its remaining two games to seal a playoff spot.

Chasing 145 for victory, Lucknow lost both in-form openers cheaply. Skipper Lokesh Rahul (8) was caught behind off Mohammed Shami (1-5).

Yash Dhawal struck twice in removing Quinton de Kock (11) and then youngster Karan Sharma (4) as Lucknow struggled to 33-3.

Thereafter, it was the Rashid Khan show as the Afghanistan legspinner ran through Lucknow’s middle and lower order.

First, he had Krunal Pandya (5) stumped. Later, Deepak Hooda holed out in the 13th over, with Jason Holder trapped lbw for a first-ball duck.

In between, Marcus Stoinis’ (2) run-out didn’t help matters.

Avesh Khan was last man out, caught behind off Khan, as Lucknow lost its last seven wickets for 49 runs.

Hooda top-scored with 27 off 26 balls and was the only Lucknow batsman to cross the 20-run mark.

It was the second-lowest score in the IPL season, after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 62 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, Gujarat had opted to bat after winning the toss.

It lost opener Wriddhiman Saha (5) cheaply, but Gill held the innings together with an anchoring knock.

Gill scored 63 not out off 49 balls, including seven fours, as Gujarat battled to a sub-par score on a two-paced Pune wicket. He was named man of the match for his batting effort.

Lucknow pacers once again throttled opposition batsmen. Avesh Khan took 2-26, while Mohsin Khan (1-18) and Jason Holder (1-41) took a wicket each.

Avesh Khan had dismissed both Matthew Wade (10) and Hardik Pandya (11) to reduce Gujarat to 51-3.

Gill put up 52 runs with David Miller (26) and then another 41 runs off 24 balls with Rahul Tewatia (22 not out) to take Gujarat to a fighting total.

