Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 01:07
Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt on Tuesday told fans not to worry: The team isn't going anywhere.

A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.

“I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay,” Holt said in a message posted on Twitter.

“My family became involved in the Spurs in the 90s because there was a real threat the team would be moved. We would not let that happen then and we will not let that happen now,” Holt said. “There are no Spurs without the city and the people of San Antonio."

Bexar County owns AT&T Stadium where the Spurs play home games. County commissioners last week raised concerns about the team's request to play two homes games in Austin's new Moody Center, which will host University of Texas games. A team official told the commission the franchise is simply trying to expand its brand.

Austin's soaring popularity and an influx of large corporations who could be major team sponsors have made San Antonio officials nervous that Texas' capital city could lure away the Spurs. San Antonio was stung a few years ago when Major League Soccer opted to expand in Austin instead of the Alamo City.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-11 02:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths