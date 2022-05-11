Alexa
Dortmund signs Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 00:26
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champion Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga club said the 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination in Dortmund earlier in the day.

“Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “After the transfers of Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck, we are getting another very exciting player for next season.”

Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season, noted that Adeyemi was a Dortmund fan in his youth and that he decided to sign for the club despite “several offers from Europe’s top leagues.”

Adeyemi leads the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 goals, and he has scored three for Salzburg in the Champions League. He made his Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia and scored his first international goal last September.

Adeyemi will help Dortmund make up for the departure of Erling Haaland, who has agreed to a transfer to Manchester City.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-11 02:12 GMT+08:00

