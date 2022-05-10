Prince Charles deputizes at opening of UK Parliament

The British government on Tuesday pledged to improve health care, cut crime and revive the country's economy as part of its plan for the next year.

The set of sweeping promises came during the traditional Parliament opening ceremony, which Queen Elizabeth II usually presides over, reading out the government's program.

But this year, the 96-year-old monarch was absent due to "episodic mobility problems," according to Buckingham Palace.

In a sign of the looming transition of power, the queen's son and heir, 73-year-old Charles, Prince of Wales, made the speech instead. He laid out 38 bills the government planned to pass.

What is the government's plan?

The government's plan is focused on boosting economic growth, paving the way for more "high-wage, high-skill jobs" and tackling the spike in the cost of living.

"Her Majesty's government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Charles said as he read the speech text written by the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would focus on "real issues" and turn the page on scandals that erupted over reports of top officials, including Johnson, breaking COVID lockdown rules.

Johnson became the first British prime minister to be found to have broken the law when he was fined over pandemic rules. The upcoming parliamentary session is one of his last chances to deliver on his key policy promises.

"From the moment I became prime minister, my mission has been to deliver for the British people... Over the remainder of this Parliament, this government will work night and day to ensure we do just that," Johnson said.

The COVID pandemic, as well as the war in Ukraine, created "huge disruptions to the global economy," Johnson said, pledging to help "where we can help." But he provided no immediate details on measures to relieve soaring prices.

Queen absent

Queen Elizabeth only missed two previous state openings during her 70-year reign. She was absent during the ceremonies in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with sons Andrew and Edward, respectively.

It is the latest in a string of events that the queen has missed as a result of health issues.

Traditionally, the monarch travels from Buckingham Palace to Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage to attend the ceremony that is full of pageantry.

But this year, Charles traveled to Parliament by car and did not wear the crown.

The crown was nonetheless present, and it got its own cushioned seat. Because of its weight, Queen Elizabeth has also opted not to wear it in recent years.

Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla and his son Prince William, next in line to the throne.

