Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/10 23:26
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-r...
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-r...

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry's strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.

Lowry's leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami's Game 4 loss on Sunday.

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday's fifth game of the series.

