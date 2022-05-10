Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/10 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
Connecticut 0 1 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 2 0 1.000
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-10 23:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths