All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|12-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|.600
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|9-7
|9-5
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|10-6
|7-7
|Baltimore
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-9
|6-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|11-4
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|1½
|8-2
|W-3
|7-5
|8-9
|Chicago
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|7-7
|7-7
|Kansas City
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|6-9
|3-8
|Detroit
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
|8
|2-8
|L-6
|5-10
|3-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|11-6
|9-5
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|9-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|13
|17
|.433
|6½
|4
|2-8
|L-1
|8-6
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-9
|7-7
|Oakland
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|5½
|1-9
|W-1
|4-9
|7-9
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|11-5
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|8-8
|6-8
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|3½
|2-8
|L-2
|6-7
|7-9
|Philadelphia
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-9
|4-7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|3-11
|7-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|9-7
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|7-5
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|6-9
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|6
|2-8
|W-1
|4-11
|6-7
|Cincinnati
|6
|23
|.207
|12½
|10½
|3-7
|W-2
|4-8
|2-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|9-6
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|10-5
|San Francisco
|17
|12
|.586
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|9-7
|8-5
|Colorado
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|11-5
|5-8
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|1
|8-2
|W-2
|8-8
|8-6
___
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Oakland 2, Detroit 0
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.