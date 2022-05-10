Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/10 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 8 .714 _ _ 8-2 W-1 12-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 18 12 .600 3 _ 6-4 L-2 9-7 9-5
Toronto 17 13 .567 4 _ 4-6 L-2 10-6 7-7
Baltimore 12 17 .414 6-4 W-2 9-7 3-10
Boston 10 19 .345 10½ 2-8 L-5 4-9 6-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _ _ 7-3 W-3 11-4 7-7
Cleveland 15 14 .517 3 8-2 W-3 7-5 8-9
Chicago 14 14 .500 2 7-3 L-1 7-7 7-7
Kansas City 9 17 .346 6 3-7 L-2 6-9 3-8
Detroit 8 20 .286 8 2-8 L-6 5-10 3-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 11 .645 _ _ 6-4 W-2 11-6 9-5
Houston 18 11 .621 1 _ 8-2 W-7 9-4 9-7
Seattle 13 17 .433 4 2-8 L-1 8-6 5-11
Texas 11 16 .407 7 5-5 L-1 4-9 7-7
Oakland 11 18 .379 8 1-9 W-1 4-9 7-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-5 11-5
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 3 5-5 W-2 8-8 6-8
Miami 13 16 .448 2-8 L-2 6-7 7-9
Philadelphia 13 16 .448 4-6 W-1 9-9 4-7
Washington 10 20 .333 10 7 4-6 L-1 3-11 7-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 19 11 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 9-7
St. Louis 16 12 .571 2 _ 5-5 L-2 7-5 9-7
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6 4 4-6 W-1 6-7 6-9
Chicago 10 18 .357 8 6 2-8 W-1 4-11 6-7
Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½ 10½ 3-7 W-2 4-8 2-15
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-2 9-6
San Diego 19 11 .633 _ 6-4 L-1 9-6 10-5
San Francisco 17 12 .586 3 _ 4-6 W-3 9-7 8-5
Colorado 16 13 .552 4 ½ 6-4 L-2 11-5 5-8
Arizona 16 14 .533 1 8-2 W-2 8-8 8-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-10 23:42 GMT+08:00

