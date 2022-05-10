NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 2 0 0 6 5 0 Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0 Chicago 1 0 0 3 2 1 Washington 1 0 0 3 2 1 Houston 1 1 0 3 2 1 ANGEL CITY FC 1 1 0 3 2 2 Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4 Orlando 1 1 0 3 1 3 OL Reign 0 1 1 1 3 4 Louisville 0 1 1 1 3 4 North Carolina 0 1 0 0 1 2 Kansas City 0 2 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 7

San Diego Wave FC 4, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, May 8

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Orlando 1, Angel City FC 0

Friday, May 13

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Chicago at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Angel City FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.