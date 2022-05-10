All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Philadelphia
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Cincinnati
|6
|23
|.207
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|San Francisco
|17
|12
|.586
|3
|Colorado
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
___
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.