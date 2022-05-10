Asia-Pacific Integrated Operating Room Systems Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, [GROWTH], and Forecast by Regions till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market accounted for USD 145.4 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

An operating room integration system simplifies various operating room protocols by consolidating data and controls in a central command station. This enables the surgical staff to perform a majority of their tasks efficiently, without the need to move around the operating room.

Factors such as increasing number of surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies, and benefits of minimum congestion and streamlined flow of information are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of surgeries and hospitalization, followed by associated risks, hamper market growth.

The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented on the basis of device, surgical application, type, and region.

On the basis of device, the market has been divided into operating table types, operating room lights, intraoperative diagnostic devices, and operating room communication systems.

On the basis of surgical application, the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented into therapeutics application and diagnostics imaging application.

On the basis of type, the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented into operating room and procedure scheduling system, recording and documentation system, instrument tracking system, audio and video management system, operating room inventory management system, and anesthesia information management.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market are Stryker Corporation, Skytron, LLC, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Image Stream Medical, Inc.), Barco, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GE Healthcare, Cook Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon Inc., Steris PLC, and Others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on device, surgical application, and type

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market



Target Audience

> Hospitals and clinics

> Research institutes

> Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

> Suppliers and distributors

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Government associations

Key Findings

> The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 367.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.20%.

> On the basis of device, the intraoperative diagnostic devices segment is projected to be the largest, registering a CAGR of 12.66% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of surgical application, the therapeutics segment is expected to account for the larger market share of 12.53% from 2018 to 2023.

> By type, the anesthesia information management segment is expected to be the largest at USD 84.8 million by 2023.

> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into India, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Rest of Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest at an estimated value of USD 63.1 million by 2023.

> India is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2018 to 2023.

The report also offers regional analysis.

> Asia-Pacific

o India

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Taiwan

o Thailand

o Hong Kong

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

