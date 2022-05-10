Sterilization Technology Market 2022 Share, Industry Trends, [GROWTH], Size, Future Demands, and Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the sterilization technology market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global sterilization technology market is expected to reach a market value of USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 from USD 5,074.58 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Sterilization refers to a process that eliminates or kills all pathogens using various technologies and methods that are applied for sterilization of equipment and medical devices in the healthcare infrastructure. There is an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies across the globe. Patient safety and the prevention of hospital-acquired infections being a major concern lead to an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies in the healthcare sector. The sterilization technology market is driven by the increasing occurrences of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising technological advancements in sterilization equipment. However, the stringent regulatory framework could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market at 40.1%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 34.4 % and 17.48 %, respectively.



The global sterilization technology market has been segmented based on process, type, end user, and region.

By type, the global sterilization technology market has been classified into ethylene oxide, ionizing radiation, filtration, thermal sterilization, and others.

Based on process, the global sterilization technology market has been categorized as chemical process, physicochemical, synergetic process, and physical process.

By end user, the global sterilization technology market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical device manufacturers.

Key Players

The key players in the global sterilization technology market are Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sterile Technologies Inc., Steris Plc, 3M Company, Feldmeier Equipment Co., Donaldson Co. Inc., and Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc.

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.76 % in 2017.

> The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 8.31% from 2018 to 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 8.58% from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

