Urethral Stricture Market Share 2022 [TRENDS], Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the urethral stricture market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global urethral stricture market was valued at USD 934.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Urethral stricture refers to the narrowing of the urethra. This disease causes an inflammation of the urethra that narrows or blocks the passageway through which the urine flows from the bladder. The stricture could be caused due to inflammation, infection, or injury. It is much more common in men than in women. The urethral stricture market could be driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures, rising cases of urolithiasis in the adult population, and the growing incidence of urinary incontinence.

Hypospadias is a common congenital malformation that requires surgical repair, and its long-term management requires a substantial amount of socioeconomic resources. The rising prevalence of hypospadias is of major interest for healthcare providers, clinical medicines, and research. According to a study published by the NCBI in 2016, the mean prevalence for hypospadias in North America was 34.2, followed by 19.9 in Europe, 0.6 to 69 in Asia, and 5.9 in Africa.

The global urethral stricture market is segmented based on type, condition, cause, treatment, gender, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into posterior urethral stricture and anterior urethral stricture.

The global urethral stricture market on the basis of cause is divided into hypospadias and epispadias and urinary incontinence.

Based on condition, the market is further segmented into iatrogenic, idiopathic, infection-induced, and trauma.

The treatment segment is classified into urethral dilation, direct vision internal urethrotomy (DVIU), and urethroplasty.

Based on gender the market has been divided into male and female.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, urologic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

SRS Medical, JenaSurgical GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Healthtronics Inc, Allium Medical Solutions, UROMED, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bard Medical, Lumenis Ltd, and Mukocell

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global urethral stricture market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global urethral stricture market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global urethral stricture market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Manufacturers

> Medical Devices Distributors

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global urethral stricture market is expected to reach 934.7 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2018 to 2024

> On the basis of type, the posterior urethral stricture segment accounted for the major market share of 54.02% and was valued at USD 504.9 million in 2017

> Based on condition, the hypospadias and epispadias segment accounted for the major market share of 50.15% and was valued at USD 468.8 million in 2017

> On the basis of treatment, the urethroplasty segment accounted for the major market share of 35.70% and was valued at USD 333.7 million in 2017

> On the basis of cause, the idiopathic segment accounted for the major market share of 35.6% and was valued at USD 333.6 million in 2017

> On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for a major market share of 35.6% in 2017 with USD 333.6 million in 2017

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global urethral stricture market which is expected to reach USD 534.3 million by 2024

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.92% from 2018 to 2024

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

