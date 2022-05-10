Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share, 2022 [LATEST NEWS], Trends, Emerging Factors, Key Players, and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the wearable medical device market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Wearable medical devices are autonomous, non-invasive devices that perform a specific medical function such as monitoring or support over a prolonged period of time. These devices are used in the treatment of various chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. The main function of these devices is to collect information about the patient’s health condition. The growth of the global wearable medical device market can be attributed to technological advancements, an increasing number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices, and rising awareness about physical fitness.



In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.

The global wearable medical device market has been segmented based on type, device type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global wearable medical device market has been classified as activity monitors, smart watches, smart clothing, and patches.

Based on device type, the global wearable medical device market has been categorized as diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment has been further sub-segmented into vital sign monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, and fetal monitoring and obstetric devices. The therapeutic devices segment has been divided into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices, and insulin pumps.

The various application segments of the global wearable medical device market are sports academics and fitness, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare.

By distribution channel, the global wearable medical device market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

The key players in the global wearable medical device market are Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), NIKE Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Medtronic PLC (Ireland).

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable medical device market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global wearable medical device market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global wearable medical device market

Target Audience

> Wearable Medical Device Manufacturers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the activity monitors segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 22.4 % in 2017.

> The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

