Smart Grid Market 2021 [WORLDWILD 2021] Revenue, Growth Rate, Restraints, Forecast Analysis by 2030

Smart Grid Market is valued approximately USD 28.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A smart grid is an electrical grid which comprises a variety of operation and energy measures including, energy efficient resources, renewable energy resources, smart appliances and smart meters. The smart grid provides technologies that improve fault detection and enables self-healing of the network automatically after the power disturbances. Smart Grid allows real-time monitoring and regulation of the power system as well as helps to reduce AT&C losses. Hence the increasing adoption of smart grids amidst these benefits drives the market towards growth. Moreover, rising environmental concerns along with supporting government policies and initiatives for the deployment and installation of smart meters further drives the market growth. As as per US Energy Information Administration in 2018 there were 86.8 million smart metering infrastructure installations in US electric utilities of which 88% belonged to the residential sector.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw627

And as of June 2018, operator Enexis Netbeheer installed 900 thousand smart meters in one region of Netherlands and further plans to install 2.8 million electricity smart meters and same number of smart gas meters by 2020. Also, increasing investments in the digital electrical infrastructure and smart grid infrastructure further fuels the market growth. As the per United States Department of Energy report of 2018, the US utilities invested USD 144 billion in electricity generation, transmission and distribution in 2016. Also, the Annual smart grid investments rose by 41% from USD 3.4 billion in 2014 to USD 4.8 billion in 2016 and is further projected to rise to USD 13.8 billion by 2024. However, high Initial Costs for deployment of smart grid technology solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, increasing number of electric vehicles and rising smart city developments provide an opportunistic market for Smart Grids during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Grid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the tremendous support from the government coupled with high investments in the smart grid technology. As June 2018 the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) approved a USD 133.2 million advanced metering infrastructure project which aims to install 500 thousand digital smart meters by 2020 in Nova Scotia, a province in Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising smart city projects and increasing smart meter deployments through the governments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Grid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric Company (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Itron (US)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

OSI Systems Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw627

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Network Management

Grid Asset Management

Substation Automation

Smart Grid Security

Billing and Customer Information System

By Hardware:

Smart Meter

By Services:

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Grid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access Full Report, here :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw627

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com