Power Distribution Unit Market  2022 [WORLDWILD 2021] Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2030

Power Distribution Unit Market is valued approximately USD 3.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The power distribution unit or main distribution unit is a device widely used for distribution of electric power, which is designed and fitted with multiple outputs to do so. It has a commendable role in data center to supply electricity to computers and networking equipment. It resolves the problems associated with data centers regarding power protection and management solution, and further helps in improving efficiency, uptime, and growth of data centers. The global pandemic of COVID-19 favorably affected the growth of market. The data centers and communication infrastructure industries are expected to rise in upcoming period in COVID-19 period with strategic investment made to support the increased network traffic and data usage for remote working while the time phase of lockdown.

The rising growth of data centers coupled with efficient spending by information technology industry on data centers across the globe is the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the global number of data centers are 8.4 million in 2017 where information technology industry is projected to spend over USD 208 billion till 2020 globally, therefore there will be increase in the growth of data centers and adoption of power distribution units in it across the globe. Whereas, strong growth from enterprises shift toward cloud application is the factor creating a lucrative thrust to the market growth over the forthcoming period. However, complex wiring system with increasing number of power distribution units is the factor restraining the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Power Distribution Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in commercial sector and data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising concern over power stability for uninterrupted business operations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Distribution Unit market across Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Power Distribution Unit Market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Eaton

Vertiv

Cisco Systems

ABB

Tripp Lite

Panduit

ATEN

Delta Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Metered

Switched

Monitored

Automatic Transfer Switch

Hot Swap

Dual Circuit

Basic

By Phase:

Single phase

Three phases

By Power rating:

Up to 120 V

120-240 V

240-400 V

Above 400 V

By End-user:

Telecom & It

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing & Processing Industry

Government & Defense

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Power Distribution Unit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

