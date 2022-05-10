Erythropoietin Drugs Market [TOP KEY PLAYER] Perceive Robust Expansion by 2021 to 2030

Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone synthesized in the bone marrow that controls and regulates the mechanism of erythropoiesis (production of red blood cells). These erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia; anemia is a common side-effect occurring due to chemotherapy of End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD), cancer and HIV. Improved recombinant DNA technology has led to development of synthetic forms of erythropoietin such as epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, darbepoetin alfa, epoetin omega, and epoetin delta among the others.

The global EPO drugs market is thus driven by increasing number of patients suffering from anemic condition induced due to cancer, HIV and ESRD treatment; favorable reimbursements and increasing commercialization of EPO biosimilars. The global EPO drugs market would reach $11.9 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 9.7% during 2014-2020.

Amongst all synthetic erythropoietin products, Epoetin alfa and its advance version, Darbepoetin alfa, are the most popular drugs. Epoetin alfa and Darbepoetin alfa collectively accounted for ~80% of total EPO drugs market revenue. Amgen Inc. was first company to innovate Epoetin alfa and Darbepoetin alfa that are branded/patented as Epogen and Aranesp respectively. However, expiration of Amgen’s patent for Epogen has aided manufacturers of biosimilars to enter the EPO drugs market. Availability of numerous biosimilars has rendered low-cost option to the patients, therefore increased adoption rates for EPO drugs particularly in the developing regions.

Based on the applications, the global EPO drugs market is segmented into anemia associated with End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD), cancer chemotherapy and, antiretroviral treatment (ART). Current research is focused toward expanding the applications of EPO drugs in other disease conditions such as neural diseases and wound healing.

Global EPO drugs market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe is the leading geographical market owing to favorable reimbursement policies and less stringent and speedy regulatory approvals for EPO drugs.

Key companies profiled in the report are, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hospira Inc., Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within EPO drugs market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of market

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Key market players within the EPO drugs market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global EPO drugs market

The global EPO drugs market is segmented based on products, applications and geography.

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Anemia (Cancer and HIV treatment)

Kidney Disorders (ESRD and Dialysis)

Others (Neural Disease and Wound healing)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

