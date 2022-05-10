Catheters Market Share, Size, [TODAYS INSIGHTS] 2022 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Catheters market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2017-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 49,731.9 million by the year 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market analysis



The catheter is a type of medical device which is a thin tube made from the high-graded material. It is used in the healthcare industry for delivering fluids or gases, medications to the patients. It is also used for draining bodily liquids like urine. During the ongoing surgical process, these are inserted into the human body for treating different ailments. The growing number of cardiovascular and urological patients has significantly boosted the growth of the global catheters market. For instance, the geriatric population is more prone to such diseases. Also, the growing number of people are preferring minimally invasive surgeries. This remains one of the major factors for the growth of the global catheters market. However, use of catheter increases the risk of infection or contamination which may hamper the growth of the global market.

Market segmentation



The global catheters market has been divided on the basis of end users, types and regional demand. Based on its end users, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, among others. On the basis of its types, the market is bifurcated into specialty catheters, cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, neurological catheters, urinary catheters, among others.

Regional analysis



Geographically, the global catheters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.



Major players



Some of the major players in global catheters market market are Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems (US), and Cook Medical Inc. (US), LuMend Corporation (US), Covidien AG (Ireland), among others.

