Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market 2021 [IMPACT COVID-19] Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030

Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market is valued approximately USD 980 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) is a type of energy storage device that has superior capacitance in comparison to capacitors or batteries. These devices often have faster-charging options and greater durability. As opposed to traditional di-electrics, EDLCs entail two plates that are being split by electrolytes. The electrical properties of the plate allow split the charge competently, that highly thin physical layers cannot perform. The shortage of intense dielectric materials in EDLCs facilitates the packaging with a larger surface area, which resulting in high capacitance. These devices can generate capacitance values in farads instead of picofarads and microfarads, which are also the measurement unit for capacitance. Rising demand for renewable energy solutions, increasing government regulations concerning carbon emissions, along with the growing adoption of carbon nanotube and graphene EDLCs are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, as per Carbon Brief Organization, the Indian Government has pledge to cut the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35 percent and boost the renewable energy capacity to 40 percent by 2030. Similarly, according to the Electric Vehicle Initiative, Japan’s automotive industry aims to reduce greenhouse emission by 80% from producing electric vehicles by domestic automakers till 2050. This in turn is expected to strengthen the demand for Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC)s thereby, aiding the market growth worldwide. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has been ruining several countries around the world and cause severe challenges to energy storage companies. Therefore, Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) manufacturers also have to face fluctuations in demand of its raw materials, which results in disruptive effects on production and revenues as well as supply. Though, the industry is still an early stage of rapid development, due to which it has a limited impact because of COVID crisis on the overall market development in 2020. In addition, high cost associated with products and limited scalability are considered as a major restraining factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the innovation of old transmission power grids augmented diffusion of electric vehicles, along with the increasing demand of consumer electronics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rise in production & sales of electric vehicles in the countries, especially in China.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

Major market player included in this report are:

Maxwell Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

AVX Corporation

ELNA Co. Ltd.

Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd

KEMET Corporation

Samwha Capacitor Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Radial Style EDLC

Cylindricality EDLC

Button Style EDLC

Others

By Application:

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Electricity

Military and Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year -2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

