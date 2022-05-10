Tendinitis Treatment Market 2022 Industry Share, [TOP PLAYERS], Size, Growth Strategy, Trends, and 2030 Forecast Report

Report ocean published a new report on the tendinitis market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Americas & Europe market for tendinitis treatment is expected to reach the approx value of USD 13,099.0 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the estimated period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market analysis



Tendinitis is the swelling of the thick cords, ligament, that attache the muscles deep down the bone. The swelling happens because of sudden damage to the ligament, redundant development of diabetes, rheumatoid joint inflammation, gout, Reiter’s disorder or lupus. Tendinitis is observed to be pervasive among the sportspersons and is one of the basic sport wounds in the players, particularly tennis, golf and others. Different pharmacological and non-pharmacological medications are accessible for the treatment of tendinitis. However, surgery is one of the last solutions for tendinitis. Rising prevalence of tendinitis among the geriatric population and sports injuries is expected to boost the market growth for the tendinitis market.

Market segmentation



The Americas & Europe tendinitis treatment market is classified on the basis of its type, end user, treatment, and regional demand. On the basis of type, the market is divided into supraspinatus tendinitis, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, Achilles tendinitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, and others. On the basis of its end user, the market is sectioned into medical research centers, hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, among others. Based on its treatment, the market is segmented into therapy, diagnosis, shock wave therapy or surgery, devices, medical devices, and others.



Regional analysis



Based on its regional analysis, the market is classified into global regions including the Americas and the Europe where America is the largest market known for the tendinitis treatment.



Major players



Some of the key players in Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment Market are Abbott (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), among others.

