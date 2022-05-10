Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Market [PROFIT] to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2030

Fitness equipment comprise of all machines and monitoring devices required for numerous physical exercises. Fitness exercise’s help in overall weight management and in improving physical stamina along with developing muscular strength. Moreover, physical exercises are also advised during certain medical treatments. The demand of fitness equipment is rising globally due to increasing health awareness. The commonly observed fitness equipment commercially are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, stationary bicycles, etc.

The adoption of fitness equipment is majorly driven by the large number of obese people, especially in developed countries. The obese population segment, drives the usage of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased awareness for health & fitness also drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially favored by increasing gym memberships and in-home equipment sales.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth in urban population is a key driving factor for the adoption of fitness equipment. Initiatives such as corporate wellness programs also contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. A large scale resale of used fitness equipment, limits the growth opportunities in this market. However, the rising demands from developing countries would ensure the overall market growth.

The market is segmented into types of fitness equipment such as machines for cardiovascular training, strength training and other instruments for monitoring & tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise of home/individual, health clubs and other commercial organizations. A major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, hospitals, etc. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America is expected to continue leading the global market throughout the analysis period of 2014 – 2020. The Asia-Pacific region would grow at a rapid CAGR during forecast period 2015 – 2020.

In order to gain a competitive insight of the market, leading players are analyzed in the report along with their key business strategies. The report covers an analysis of key vendors such as Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Impulse Health, Technogym, Brunswick Corp. and Torque Fitness LLC.

KEY BENEFITS

The detailed analysis provides market intelligence with respect to types, users and geographies to enable precise investment decisions for stakeholders

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market which would help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the influence of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which would facilitate efficient business planning

The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints and opportunities help to understand the overall market dynamics

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, user and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Cardiovascular training equipment

Strength training equipment

Other equipment

Activity monitors

Body analyzers

MARKET BY USER

Home/Individual User

Health Clubs/Gym

Other Commercial User

Corporate offices

Hospitals

Hotels

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America, Middle-East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY PLAYERS

Amer Sports Corporation

Cybex International Inc.

Nautilus Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Impulse Health Tech Ltd.

Technogym SpA

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Paramount Fitness Corporation

Fitness EM LLC

Torque Fitness LLC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

